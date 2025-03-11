Breezio Releases Enhanced Email Digest and Alternate Email Features, Enhancing Member Control of Their Inbox Redefining How Association Members Stay Connected

"while our focus is on relationships with our Breezio customers, and listening intently, we balance exceptional hands-on support with a product team that takes feedback from sales and support here seriously. It's refreshing" Post this

When asked what inspired this latest feature, Ben Muscolino, President & CEO of Breezio, shared, "Our goal has always been to make our platform as flexible and user-friendly as possible. We realized that members wanted more control—especially those involved in multiple groups—over how and when they're notified. Giving users the ability to mute certain groups and be instantly notified by others, and having settings in between, puts the end user in control of how they are notified."

Muscolino continued, "With this feature, members can now adjust notifications at a granular level, and decide what inbox works with their community. It's not just about receiving a digest—members can choose whether they want real-time notifications from one group, daily updates from another, and even opt-out of notifications for groups they want to check manually. Users can also still decide to get a daily or weekly consolidated digest for those that want fewer emails. This flexibility means users have more control over their inbox."

The Game-Changing Benefit of Group-Level Notification Adjustments means meeting your members where they are in their membership journey. While Breezio has long offered the ability to consolidate notifications from multiple groups into one email, the team at Breezio is always measuring demand and prioritizing new features while balancing best-in-class support and relationship management with associations around their engagement platform support needs. According to Stephen Schwinn, Senior Solutions Advisor, this is the feature most clients and prospects we convert from other community platforms requested most often over the past year. Stephen added, "Our client's members are often part of several groups within the platform, but not every group holds the same priority for them. Now, they can decide how often they hear from each group, making it easier to stay updated on what's most important to them."

Stephen added, "One member might want instant notifications from a professional development group but prefers weekly updates from a special interest group. This enhancement ensures the right information reaches the member at the right time, at an ideal frequency for them." Schwinn ended by saying, "while our focus is on relationships with our Breezio customers, and listening intently, we balance exceptional hands-on support with a product team that takes feedback from sales and support here seriously. It's refreshing".

Meeting the Needs of a Diverse Community is a core passion and Breezio's leadership emphasized that this new feature is particularly important for associations and organizations with members involved in multiple committees, working groups, or special interest groups. "For associations, keeping members engaged across different groups without overwhelming them has always been a challenge," said Allan Lee, Vice President of Product and Client Services. "With group-specific control, and an option for an alternate email address for community, members can curate their own experience, ensuring they stay engaged without feeling bombarded."

As Breezio continues to push the boundaries of affordable integrated online community for associations, this feature is only the beginning. "We're committed to constant improvement and listening to our clients," Ben Muscolino said. "This is just one of many steps we're taking to make Breezio the most intuitive, flexible, and effective platform for fostering collaboration and engagement for associations and other community based organizations."

For members, the email enhancements represents a significant improvement in how they interact with their communities—whether they're staying up to date on the latest discussions, catching up on industry news, or tracking progress in various working groups.

Breezio's new feature is more than just a technical update; it's a reflection of their ongoing dedication to empowering members with tools that truly enhance their experience. By offering group-specific email adjustments, Breezio has once again positioned itself as a leader in online community innovation.

