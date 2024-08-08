Breezio to Showcase Cutting-Edge Community Engagement Solution at ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition in Cleveland

"ASAE Annual represents a pivotal opportunity for us to connect with association industry leaders and demonstrate the groundbreaking capabilities of Breezio's platform" Post this

"ASAE Annual represents a pivotal opportunity for us to connect with association industry leaders and demonstrate the groundbreaking capabilities of Breezio's platform," stated Stephen Schwinn, Senior Solutions Advisor at Breezio. "We are dedicated to empowering associations to build stronger, more interconnected communities and to drive engagement through innovative technology."

In addition to the exhibitor hall, Breezio is co-sponsoring Fonteva and Protech's Platform Power Party hosted at Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame! This exclusive event will offer attendees an unparalleled opportunity to connect with peers, share insights, and foster meaningful collaborations in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere. Guests will enjoy a night of engaging conversations, delightful refreshments, and memorable entertainment. Those interested in attending this special event should contact [email protected] for registration information.

Breezio President & CEO commented that "this annual conference brings together so many of our customers, friends and industry partners; it's very much a community within our community for a few days. The ASAE Annual show is very much a metaphor for what we do at Breezio, bringing people together using advanced community software for associations, while ASAE is going this in person once a year". Muscolino added "working on the vendor/partner side of serving these mission based organizations, and having them rely on us to help their industries connect and thrive with our community platform, is such a privilege and we look forward to showing our great work over the past year at this show every year".

The ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition is renowned for its comprehensive program of educational sessions, keynote addresses, and expert panels, offering attendees a wealth of knowledge and practical strategies to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of association management. This event serves as a cornerstone for professional development and knowledge sharing within the association community.

Breezio invites all ASAE attendees to visit Booth 417 to explore the platform's unique engagement features and discover how they can help keep their members connected virtually. If you'd like to book a meeting with the Breezio team please contact [email protected].

About Breezio

Breezio is a next-generation online engagement and collaboration platform designed to bring your audience of members, customers, and co-workers together in a private, configurable, and user-friendly social networking environment. Our mission is to empower associations with modern tools that enhance member value, reduce churn, and foster professional development and community building.

For more information, please visit www.breezio.com

Media Contact

Stephen Schwinn, Breezio, 1 301-873-3812, [email protected], https://www.breezio.com/

Benjamin Muscolino, Breezio, 1 585-766-9681, [email protected], https://www.breezio.com/

SOURCE Breezio