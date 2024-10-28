Breezio Wraps Up a Successful Showcase of Their Community Platform for Associations at Xperience 2024

"We were honored to be part of Xperience 2024 and are overwhelmed by the positive response we received from associations and nonprofits" Post this

"We were honored to be part of Xperience 2024 and are overwhelmed by the positive response we received from associations and nonprofits," said Benjamin Muscolino, President & CEO of Breezio. "The conversations we had were invaluable, and it was clear that organizations are eager for solutions that can deepen member engagement and help their communities thrive. We are excited about the new relationships formed, thankful for the support of our friends at Momentive Software and look forward to continuing our support for this community in the future."

"It's always great connecting in-person with clients, partners and everyone that makes this industry so special", remarked Stephen Schwinn, Senior Solutions Advisor at Breezio. Schwinn added, "we're already looking forward to next year. Momentive Software didn't just put together a great event, the sense of community we have with their team, other partners and so many of their customers is something that truly makes doing business here fun and rewarding".

One of the highlights of Breezio's presence at Xperience 2024 was the interactive Cash Grab Game, where attendees who requested a demo had the opportunity to pick a bill from a bag of money. This fun activity helped generate excitement while allowing participants to learn more about how Breezio can cater to their community's specific needs. It's also a metaphor for community management in that, a small action can create a chain of reactions, positivity, learning and revenue growth.

As the event came to a close, Breezio received overwhelmingly positive feedback on its ability to empower organizations to build dynamic, member-driven communities. With a focus on innovation and tailored solutions, Breezio solidified its position as a leader in online community engagement technology among the Momentive Software customer base and partner ecosystem.

About Breezio

Breezio is a next-generation online engagement and collaboration platform designed to bring your audience of members, customers, and co-workers together in a private, configurable, and user-friendly social networking environment. Our mission is to provide exceptional support while empowering associations with modern tools that enhance member value, reduce churn, and foster professional development and community building.

For more information, please visit www.breezio.com or contact:

Media Contact

Stephen Schwinn, Breezio, 1 301-873-3812, [email protected], www.breezio.com

Benjamin Muscolino, Breezio, 1 585-766-9681, [email protected], www.breezio.com

SOURCE Breezio