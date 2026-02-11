Brenda Garcia Returns to Village at East Farms as Mind & Memory Care Director

"Returning to The Village has immense meaning for me because it truly feels like home." -Brenda Garcia, Mind & Memory Care Director, The Village at East Farms Post this

After advancing through leadership roles, Garcia was promoted in 2023 to Mind & Memory Care Director at Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock where she led person-centered care and programming, supporting residents and families through all stages of memory loss and mentored people in similar roles at other Benchmark communities.

"Returning to The Village has immense meaning for me because it truly feels like home," said Garcia. "People genuinely care about one another, and the sense of family runs deep. I'm excited to bring new programming ideas that promote meaningful engagement while supporting residents' independence and dignity for as long as possible."

Throughout her long career with Benchmark Senior Living, Garcia has been recognized with a Service Champion of the Year award and has received multiple nominations for the organization's Compassionate Caregiver of the Year award.

She grew up in Waterbury and now lives in Watertown, Conn., with her husband, a New Haven police officer, their three sons, and their Goldendoodle, Dahlia.

The Village at East Farms is a U.S. News 2025 Best Assisted Living community and has provided personalized Mind & Memory Care for more than 21 years. The community features a dedicated, secure building with thoughtfully designed neighborhoods that promote independence, comfort, and connection. Newly renovated last year, The Village is supported by long-tenured associates who are available 24/7 and specially trained in memory loss, communication, and empathy. Amenities include spacious living areas, a country kitchen, recreation rooms, and a secure outdoor courtyard that encourage engagement and a sense of home.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living