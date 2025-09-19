Brennan, Manna & Diamond Successfully Launches TRĒ AI CRM/ERM in Same-Day Deployment

Our leadership team is thrilled that we are implementing one system with AI built-in and has been impressed by our early data wins and deliverables. Post this

On deployment, Brennan, Manna & Diamond's legacy lists were uploaded and cleansed in TRĒ AI, which automatically identified and updated contacts that had changed jobs. Contacts were further enhanced with LinkedIn links, company firmographics, industry codes, geo-radius coordinates, and known-by relationships.

eCampaigns, built around precision lists created in TRĒ AI are executed using the solution's built-in TRĒmail module. Brennan, Manna & Diamond piloted TRĒ for 30-days prior to purchase.

Brennan, Manna & Diamond's Chief Growth and Development Officer, Jennifer Shankleton, commented, "I have pitched, configured, implemented, trained on, and promoted several CRM and ERM platforms over my legal marketing career. Always with high hopes and the best of intentions. When I joined a new firm and CRM was on the list, I was not certain that we would find a solution that fit our business model, culture, and goals. We had a lean team, and I was not sure I was prepared for another battle against user adoption and ROI disappointment. I had a few different systems on my radar, but then I was introduced to TRE. TRE AI solves for the most important priorities a legal Marketing and Business Development team looks for in a CRM: a less painful configuration and stand-up time, ease of use on the back end, clean data, useful reports, and minimal participation required from the attorneys."

Shankleton continued, "TRE exceeded my expectations from the start. Go live was a breeze. We do not need a dedicated data steward, and we won't need attorney review to keep contacts updated. Our leadership team is thrilled that we are implementing one system with AI built-in and has been impressed by our early data wins and deliverables. When our attorneys hear me say, 'TRE is working in the background and the most you will need to do is review an invite list to your next event,' they are delighted."

"We are thrilled to welcome Brennan Manna Diamond to the TRĒ family," said Doreen Kaminsky, TRĒ AI's Chief Client Officer. "Jennifer's leadership and insight align perfectly with our mission to deliver smarter, easier CRM, and we're excited for the journey ahead together."

