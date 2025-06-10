Brenntag Selects Centric PLM to Boost Global Growth and Harmonize Product Data

Centric PLM will empower teams to manage projects more efficiently with real time visibility and a global view of departments, projects and roles Post this

Nutrient calculation and labeling declaration were vital functions to address. For each country where Brenntag operates, there are specific regulatory rules governing permitted ingredients and labeling. Formulation, recipe management, compliance checks, label and artwork management all operate together. They require a streamlined process and reliable, real-time data.

"We need a holistic PLM solution to harmonize data and processes across our Food & Nutrition Division in order to ensure that we are agile in developing new products and solutions for our customers, while always guaranteeing the quality and compliance standards our company is renowned for", says Stephanie Pretesacque, Director Innovation and Application at Brenntag.

With Brenntag's vast global network of employees, customers and suppliers, a robust global and connected PLM solution is necessary. The ability to operate in multiple languages is essential, and data needs to be updated and available in real-time.

After a thorough analysis of a number of PLM solutions, Brenntag selected Centric. One of Centric PLM's key differentiators is its strong integration capabilities with other systems and partners, particularly with FoodChain ID, a popular compliance database and partner of Centric Software. Brenntag also chose Centric for its strong customer references in the food & beverage sector, track record of successful implementations delivering ROI and high user adoption rates.

"Centric PLM will empower teams to manage projects more efficiently with real time visibility and a global view of departments, projects and roles," says Maria Sarandeva, Commercial Excellence Director. "Regulatory compliance and sustainability are at the core of Brenntag's brand promise. With PLM, all product information will be stored in one location and we will easily track product development."

"We are thrilled that Brenntag has selected Centric PLM as the foundation solution to ensure regulatory, compliance and sustainability across their vast global business network," says Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software. "We look forward to a long-term partnership with this pioneering brand committed to innovation and sustainability."

Brenntag (http://www.brenntag.com)

Brenntag is the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution. The company holds a central role in connecting customers and suppliers of the chemical industry. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Brenntag has more than 18,100 employees worldwide and operates a network of about 600 sites in 70 countries. In 2024, Brenntag generated sales of 16.2 billion EUR. The two global divisions, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties, provide a diversified and broad portfolio of industrial and specialty chemicals and ingredients as well as tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, comprehensive regulatory know-how, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries. Brenntag pursues an ambitious sustainability agenda and is committed to sustainable solutions in its own sector and the industries served. Brenntag shares have been listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2010, in the DAX since September 2021. In addition, the Brenntag SE shares are listed in the DAX 30 ESG and DAX ESG Target.

Media Contact

Celia Newhouse, Centric Software, +14385015498, [email protected], www.centricsoftware.com

