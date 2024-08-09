Brentwood Advisory Group Launches TCPSTM Model to Drive Revenue Growth and Impact

Henry Stoever introduces the TCPS model, emphasizing team alignment, customer focus, product development, and strategic planning.

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Henry Stoever, Principal at Brentwood Advisory Group (Brentwood) and a renowned expert in strategic planning and leadership is excited to announce the launch of the TCPS model, a comprehensive framework designed to help organizations grow revenue and drive impact. This model is now available for clients and partners, including his latest collaboration with StudentPlaybook.com, where Stoever serves as interim Chief Operating Officer.

The TCPS model, crafted by Henry Stoever and his fellow Brentwood Principals, emphasizes the integration of Teams, Customers, Products, and Strategy to foster organizational growth and expand stakeholder engagement and satisfaction.

Teams: Stoever underscores the importance of assessing team members' mindsets, aligning their perspectives, and focusing on strategic priorities to accelerate growth and impact. "Culture empowers strategies," says Stoever, "and it needs to start with the 'tone at the top' in the boardroom and with C-level executives, embraced by the 'mood in the middle,' and operationalized through the 'banter at the bottom.'" Developing organizational purpose that reflects aspirational impacts and complements vision, mission, and values is an important component of aligning and assessing mindsets to accelerate growth.

Customers: By embracing the "voice of the customer," the TCPS model empowers teams to deepen their understanding of customers (referred to as members, constituents, and partners in the non-profit sector) and prioritize stakeholders' motivations. The TCPS model also ensures that organizations are mission-focused, value-driven, service-oriented, and growth-minded.

Products: The TCPS model helps organizations develop an integrated suite of customer-centric products that can be provided through digital, physical, and service delivery models. For example, products can be offered as advocacy and influencer engagement programs; books, FAQs, magazines, and reports; conferences, events, and webinars; and consulting and executive search services. From an access perspective, products can be bundled and customized and made available as subscriptions or on-demand.

Strategy: Establishing a data-informed strategy is essential to efficiently and effectively deliver product value. As teams align and deepen their understanding of customers' and stakeholders' motivations, this strategy becomes the backbone of successful operations.

"I'm thrilled to introduce the TCPS model to our clients," said Henry Stoever. "This framework is designed to drive meaningful growth and create lasting impact."

Henry Stoever serves as Principal at Brentwood Advisory Group, specializing in strategic planning, leadership team alignment, and M&A planning and execution. With a rich background in inspiring CEOs and leadership teams, Henry Stoever is dedicated to developing growth-focused, impactful strategies and practical, action-oriented plans. He empowers C-level executives and their organizations to expand stakeholder engagement, grow revenue, and enhance customer impact through organizational purpose.

For more information on Henry Stoever or how to contact him, please visit https://brentwoodadvisory.com/contact/henry-stoever.

Media Contact

Henry Stoever, Brentwood Advisory Group, 1 301-787-9700, [email protected], https://brentwoodadvisory.com

SOURCE Brentwood Advisory Group