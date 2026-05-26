Brentwood Growth Climbs to #5 Sell-Side M&A Advisor in the U.S. on Axial's 2026 Industrials List

Up from No. 6 in 2025, the firm's continued rise reflects accelerating buyer demand for HVAC, plumbing, roofing, and other trades businesses, where recurring-revenue services are commanding the strongest valuations.

HINGHAM, Mass., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brentwood Growth, a sell-side M&A advisory firm focused on owners of trades and home service businesses, has been named to Axial's Top 50 Lower Middle Market Industrials Investors & M&A Advisors list for the third consecutive year — climbing to No. 5 among sell-side advisors nationwide, up from No. 6 in 2025.

Industrials remains Axial's dominant sector, accounting for 27% of all deals brought to market via the platform last quarter and 40% of Axial closed transactions to date in 2026. Axial's selection process for the Top 50 list is based on the number of industrials deals brought to market; the level of interest those deals generated; the number of specific industrial-focused investment mandates created; and the number of industrials deals that progressed through the deal funnel, achieving a signed NDA, shared CIM, received IOI, received LOI, executed LOI, or successfully consummated transaction.

This annual list highlights top-performing M&A firms across the U.S. that have demonstrated excellence in helping companies transition successfully. Brentwood Growth's continued rise reflects its deep specialization in trades industries such as HVAC, plumbing, roofing, electrical, and restoration. In Axial's 2026 industry outlook, HVAC led all sub-sectors, commanding the highest deal activity and multiples.

"Moving up the list tells us we are doing right by the owners who trust us with the biggest decision of their careers," said John Bartlett, founder of Brentwood Growth. "We maintain active relationships with over 3,000 private equity, institutional, and strategic buyers, and our job is to match each seller and buyer based on the best fit for both sides. We work with owners across HVAC, plumbing, roofing, restoration, and other trades—some who want to sell now, some who want to sell in a few years, and some who want to sell in 3+ years. What we help them figure out is how to execute on their timeline."

For owners ready to explore a sale, Brentwood Growth provides sell-side M&A advisory for trades and home service businesses, guiding them through readiness, positioning, buyer outreach, negotiation, and closing.

Brentwood Growth's sell-side practice is built specifically for owners of trades and service businesses, a segment where buyer demand has accelerated across the residential and commercial service categories. The firm's buyer network spans over 3,000 private equity, institutional, and strategic acquirers, allowing Brentwood to match each business to the buyer most likely to value what makes it distinctive.

Axial's 2026 outlook concluded that the industrial businesses best positioned in the year ahead are those that can demonstrate recurring revenue, a stable and skilled workforce, and clean financial reporting — areas where Brentwood Growth has spent years helping trades owners prepare their businesses before going to market, with a particular focus on reducing day-to-day owner dependency.

To learn more about Brentwood Growth and its sell-side advisory services, visit www.brentwood-growth.com.

About Brentwood Growth

Brentwood Growth is a sell-side M&A advisory firm focused on owners of trades and home service businesses, including HVAC, plumbing, roofing, electrical, restoration, landscaping, and other residential, commercial, and industrial service categories. The firm maintains active relationships with over 3,000 private equity, institutional, and strategic buyers and provides valuation, value acceleration, and end-to-end transaction advisory for owners aiming to sell in the near-term, wanting to scale their business for a potential future sale, or focused on establishing a self-managing company.

Media Contact

Jamie Weed, Brentwood Growth, 1 9083777807, [email protected], https://www.brentwood-growth.com/

SOURCE Brentwood Growth