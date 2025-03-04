Brentwood Growth Launches New Division to Help Trades Businesses Scale and Create Value

Business Scaling Expert Paul Maskill Joins to Lead Growth-Focused Division

HINGHAM, Mass., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brentwood Growth, a leading advisory firm serving businesses in the trades, is excited to launch Brentwood Value Creator, a new division focused on helping business owners achieve permanent profitability and maximize their value through scaling.

The new division will serve businesses in the trades (plumbing, HVAC, roofing, electrical, landscaping etc.), offering expert financial guidance and proven growth methods. This strategic expansion addresses a critical market need for professional financial and operational guidance in the trades sector.

Alongside this expansion, Brentwood Growth welcomes Paul Maskill, the co-founder of Brentwood Value Creator. Maskill brings substantial experience to the role, having successfully scaled and sold four companies since 2011.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul Maskill to lead Brentwood Value Creator," said John Bartlett, founder of Brentwood Growth. "His proven track record of scaling and selling businesses in the trades, combined with his deep understanding of the operational and financial challenges these companies face, makes him the perfect person to help our clients achieve permanent profitability. Paul's expertise fills a crucial gap in the market, allowing Brentwood Growth to provide comprehensive scaling and value creation services alongside our established M&A advisory practice that helps business owners sell."

Prior to launching Brentwood Value Creator, Maskill founded and grew Blue Collar Business Advisors, where he helped trades business owners implement effective financial management systems and growth strategies.

"I have spoken to countless trades business owners. Many of them are winning jobs and bringing in revenue, but at the end of the month, the bank account doesn't reflect all their hard work," Maskill said. "Having scaled and sold multiple businesses in the trades, I understand that strong revenue alone isn't enough. At Brentwood Value Creator, we don't just get your finances on track – we implement systems that transform your revenue into consistent profit, giving you the freedom, time and financial security you deserve. Every hour you put into your business should build real value, both for today and for your future."

The Brentwood Value Creator division offers two distinct growth paths for trades business owners:

A "Scale" path focused on building value and developing self-managing operations

A "Sell" path designed to maximize value for those planning an exit

Brentwood Value Creator's services include comprehensive business assessments, covering financial performance, growth potential, cash flow management and operational efficiency. Brentwood Growth's approach combines Wall Street expertise with practical Main Street business experience, helping trades businesses transform strong revenue into consistent profit and sustainable business value.

Business owners interested in learning more can begin with a complimentary business valuation to understand their current position and potential growth opportunities.

For more information about Brentwood Value Creator, click here.

About Brentwood Growth

Brentwood Growth is an advisory and consulting firm that works with service providers and contractors in the residential, commercial and industrial markets. Its clients are considering a sale in the near-term, wanting to scale their business for a potential future sale, or establish a self-managing company.

Media Contact

Jamie Weed, Brentwood Growth, 1 (908) 377-7807, [email protected]

SOURCE Brentwood Growth