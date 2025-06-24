Brentwood Growth Named a Top 10 Sell-Side M&A Advisor by Axial for 2025

Recognized for its results-driven work with trades businesses, Brentwood Growth ranks among the nation's top M&A advisors and launches a new program to help owners grow value before exit.

HINGHAM, Mass., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brentwood Growth, a leading M&A advisory and growth consulting firm for trades and service businesses, was recognized on Axial's Top 50 Lower Middle Market Industrials Investors & M&A Advisors list.

This annual list highlights top-performing firms across the U.S. that have demonstrated excellence in helping companies grow, scale, and transition successfully. Brentwood Growth ranked sixth among sell-side advisors for its deep specialization in trades industries such as HVAC, plumbing, landscaping, and roofing—and for consistently helping owners either sell or grow business value through structured, results-driven strategies.

"Being included on Axial's Top 50 is a reflection of the real outcomes we have helped business owners achieve," said John Bartlett, founder of Brentwood Growth. "Our work is about more than closing deals—it is about helping owners build businesses that are profitable, self-sufficient, and ready for whatever comes next."

For owners ready to explore a sale, Brentwood Growth provides end-to-end support to ensure a smooth, successful exit.

One of the key offerings contributing to Brentwood Growth's success is its recently launched Brentwood Value Creator Fast Track program, a 10-week intensive coaching experience for trades business owners. The program teaches owners how to apply 10 proven drivers of business value to streamline operations, reduce owner dependency, and increase both profit and personal freedom.

Participants master value-building areas such as clean financials, 20%+ real net profit, KPI tracking, team leadership, and building a business that can thrive without the owner. Designed for busy trades entrepreneurs, the program includes weekly online sessions led by Bartlett himself, bringing decades of actionable experience to each session.

Axial's selection process for the Top 50 list is based on deal volume, buyer engagement, targeted mandates, and successful transaction progress across the industrial sector.

To learn more about Brentwood Growth and the Fast Track program, visit www.brentwood-growth.com.

About Brentwood Growth

Brentwood Growth is an advisory and consulting firm that works with service providers and contractors in the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. Its clients are considering a sale in the near term, wanting to scale their business for a potential future sale or establish a self-managing company.

