Brett Coin Joins Findem as Chief of Talent Transformation

"Being on the front lines of talent acquisition for 20 years, I know firsthand that there's a dire need to transform hiring from a tactical process where recruiters are relying on LinkedIn, job postings and individual emails to try and meet their hiring goals to one where they have a comprehensive talent ecosystem with AI and automation upleveling the talent professional role," said Coin. "There's a better way to find talent, and I couldn't be more excited to lead Findem's mission to help clients reengineer their approach and use technology to maximize the limited resources that most are contending with."

Coin was formerly senior vice president of talent at Okta, where he helped the company scale from 1,500 to over 6,000 employees within a four-year period. Prior to that, he held several leadership roles with Intuit, including global talent acquisition director leading the company's high-growth QuickBooks business. Earlier in his career, Coin ran and successfully grew his own recruitment process outsourcing firm, was vice president of HR at Kintera (acquired by Blackbaud) and held recruiter roles at Cisco Systems, SAP and RD Raab & Company.

"Brett has walked the walk and I can't imagine anyone more aligned with our transformation mission or intrinsically suited to put it into practice," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "Our shared vision of helping talent teams evolve their organizations to AI-driven talent ecosystems is not only going to contribute to our success, but more importantly, help companies evolve their talent organization's strategy at a time where change is imperative for them to thrive."

Coin and the new Findem talent transition team will drive transformation initiatives for new and existing customers, helping them implement AI, generative AI and autonomous applications to power the entire talent lifecycle.

Findem's Talent Data Cloud enables organizations to build and evolve their workforce with unmatched precision, objectivity, and efficiency. It's the only AI talent acquisition and management solution that generates dynamic, multidimensional talent data called attributes to deliver the most advanced talent intelligence. With Findem, customers like RingCentral and Intuitive Surgical are unlocking actionable insights at every stage of the talent lifecycle and transforming how they plan, hire and manage talent. Visit us and request a demo at www.findem.ai.

