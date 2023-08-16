Brett Coin Joins Findem as Chief of Talent Transformation

An accomplished senior talent leader, Coin brings deep first-hand experience using technology to scale and transform talent organizations to Findem
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Findem, the only AI talent acquisition and management solution powered by attribute-based talent intelligence, announced today that Brett Coin has joined the company as chief of talent transformation. In this newly created position, Coin will be responsible for operationalizing Findem's transformation vision, including helping clients transform their talent organizations through an AI-first mindset to operate with new levels of efficiency.
Coin counts more than two decades of leadership experience in the HR industry, and brings a coveted combination of talent acquisition experience, operations improvement and global go-to-market expertise to his new role at Findem. Coin's new charter is to help Findem clients implement an AI-driven talent ecosystem and reinvent how they find, hire, mobilize, develop and manage great employees.
"Being on the front lines of talent acquisition for 20 years, I know firsthand that there's a dire need to transform hiring from a tactical process where recruiters are relying on LinkedIn, job postings and individual emails to try and meet their hiring goals to one where they have a comprehensive talent ecosystem with AI and automation upleveling the talent professional role," said Coin. "There's a better way to find talent, and I couldn't be more excited to lead Findem's mission to help clients reengineer their approach and use technology to maximize the limited resources that most are contending with."
Coin was formerly senior vice president of talent at Okta, where he helped the company scale from 1,500 to over 6,000 employees within a four-year period. Prior to that, he held several leadership roles with Intuit, including global talent acquisition director leading the company's high-growth QuickBooks business. Earlier in his career, Coin ran and successfully grew his own recruitment process outsourcing firm, was vice president of HR at Kintera (acquired by Blackbaud) and held recruiter roles at Cisco Systems, SAP and RD Raab & Company.
"Brett has walked the walk and I can't imagine anyone more aligned with our transformation mission or intrinsically suited to put it into practice," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "Our shared vision of helping talent teams evolve their organizations to AI-driven talent ecosystems is not only going to contribute to our success, but more importantly, help companies evolve their talent organization's strategy at a time where change is imperative for them to thrive."
Coin and the new Findem talent transition team will drive transformation initiatives for new and existing customers, helping them implement AI, generative AI and autonomous applications to power the entire talent lifecycle.
