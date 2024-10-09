Brett L. Davis Joins The Exeter Group, LLC as Senior Vice President, Trust Operations Manager

"Brett brings technical expertise and Fortune 500 experience to our Trust Operations Group...." Post this

Davis began his professional career with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner and Smith in 1991. He then joined the Financial Services Division of Fiserv, Inc. in 1993. He joined Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. in 2011 as their Operations Director for the Alternative Investment Operations Division. He joined Pacific Premier Trust in 2021 as Senior Vice President and Director of Securities Operations.

Davis holds a Master of Science degree from Robert Morris University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colorado State University and is a member of the International Leadership Association and the American Management Association. Davis has held FINRA Series 7 and 24 Licenses.

The Exeter Group, LLC's Executive Leadership Team now includes William L. Exeter, Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Maureen H. Brown, Vice-Chair, President and Chief Operating Officer; Kirsten D. Anderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Brett L. Davis, Senior Vice President, Trust Operations Manager; Sharon R. Robertson, CPA, Senior Vice President, Trust Operations; Hiba I. Exeter, Vice President and Treasurer, and Phuong Thanh Tran, Chief of Staff.

"Brett adds depth to our Leadership team, which positions us well to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment," said Maureen H. Brown, The Exeter Group, LLC's Vice-Chair, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our clients look to us to help them structure safe and secure transactions that can have a profound effect on their financial well-being, and I feel confident that we can meet their needs."

Since its inception in 2004, The Exeter Group, LLC has expanded to include three (3) primary business entities that collaborate to provide services that help investors build wealth using accepted tax deferral or tax exclusion strategies, from 1031 exchange transactions to self-directed IRA and individual 401(k) plans with an emphasis in real estate and non-traditional investments or alternative assets.

About The Exeter Group of Companies

The Exeter Group of Companies includes businesses that offer diversified financial services designed to help investors build and preserve wealth through various tax deferral or tax exclusion strategies. Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC is headquartered in San Diego, California, and structures Forward, Reverse, Improvement and Zero-Equity 1031 Exchange transactions nationwide. Exeter Trust Company is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming and is licensed, regulated, and audited by the Wyoming Division of Banking. Exeter Trust administers separate, segregated, dual-signature Qualified Trust Accounts for 1031 Exchange transactions, Self-Directed IRAs and Individual 401(k) Plans with an emphasis in non-traditional investments or alternative assets, Title Holding Trusts (Land Trusts), Specialty Holding Escrows and Custody Services. Exeter Asset Services Corporation is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and acquires and holds, or "parks" legal title to real property for investors' Reverse and Improvement 1031 Exchange transactions. Exeter Asset Services Corporation administers safe and non-safe harbor Reverse and Improvement 1031 Exchange strategies. You can find The Exeter Group of Companies at www.exeterco.com.

