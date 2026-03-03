Brett Nielsen Appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of K2 Systems - US.

K2 Systems is pleased to announce the promotion of Brett Nielsen as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of K2 Systems – US.
OCEANSIDE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. Nielsen will lead the organization to grow product availability through distributor partnerships, develop innovative products and digital tools tailored to the US solar marketplace, expand C&I (Commercial and Industrial) business outreach and service offerings, grow supply chain network with a focus on US domestic & FEOC compliance and ensure accessibility of K2 products through finance and safe harbor programs.
"Brett has made a tremendous impact during his time working for K2 systems fostering growth of the organization. He has developed a deep understanding of the solar industry while establishing valuable relationships over his 15 years in the marketplace." - Katharina David, CEO K2 Systems GmbH - "We are very pleased a professional with his network, management style and experience will help lead K2 Systems continued expansion in the United States"
Brett Nielsen holds a Bachelor of Science from Suny New Paltz, in New Paltz, New York. Most recently Brett served as Chief Operating Officer and previously worked as Vice President of Products & Services, Director of Business Development and Senior Territory Sales Manager during his time with K2 Systems.
