Brett Nielsen Appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of K2 Systems - US.

K2 Systems is pleased to announce the promotion of Brett Nielsen as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of K2 Systems – US.

OCEANSIDE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. Nielsen will lead the organization to grow product availability through distributor partnerships, develop innovative products and digital tools tailored to the US solar marketplace, expand C&I (Commercial and Industrial) business outreach and service offerings, grow supply chain network with a focus on US domestic & FEOC compliance and ensure accessibility of K2 products through finance and safe harbor programs.