Brett Wood serves his second term as Chair of Board of Directors of Industrial Truck Association

We are thrilled to welcome Brett Wood as the Chair of ITA's Board of Directors. His leadership and deep industry expertise will be invaluable assets as we continue to drive member value and raise awareness on safety, such as through our National Forklift Safety Day held each June. Post this

In assuming the role of Chair of ITA's Board of Directors, Wood will play a pivotal role in steering the association's vision and driving industry-wide initiatives. With his proven track record of fostering collaboration and driving positive change, Wood is poised to lead ITA toward continued growth and impact in the powered industrial truck industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brett Wood as the Chair of ITA's Board of Directors. His leadership and deep industry expertise will be invaluable assets as we continue to drive member value and raise awareness on safety, such as through our National Forklift Safety Day held each June," said Brian Feehan, President of ITA.

In accepting the position, Wood expressed his enthusiasm: "I am honored to accept the position of Chair of the ITA's Board of Directors. As we navigate an evolving landscape, I look forward to collaborating with industry stakeholders to champion innovation, safety and sustainability in the powered industrial truck industry."

Wood's new term as Chair of the Board of Directors became effective on January 1, 2024, and he is expected to spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the industry and impact of the association.

About ITA: For more than 70 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking. Visit http://www.indtrk.org.

Media Contact

Hannah Lee, Industrial Truck Association, 202.296.9880, [email protected], www.indtrk.org

SOURCE Industrial Truck Association