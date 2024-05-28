Brevium Announces Innovative Interface with ModMed Gastroenterology®, Elevating Patient Re-Engagement in Gastroenterology Practices

Brevium, the pioneer and leader in patient reactivation technology, is thrilled to announce an interface with ModMed's gGastro®, a leading electronic health record (EHR) software in gastroenterology. Some mutual customers are already benefiting from the new interface that aims to transform patient engagement and care continuity in gastroenterology practices that utilize ModMed Gastroenterology

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brevium, the pioneer and leader in patient reactivation technology, is thrilled to announce an interface with ModMed's gGastro®, a leading electronic health record (EHR) software in gastroenterology. Some mutual customers are already benefiting from the new interface that aims to transform patient engagement and care continuity in gastroenterology practices that utilize ModMed Gastroenterology.

The interface of Brevium's patented reactivation technology with ModMed Gastroenterology's EHR and practice management solution enables gastroenterology practices to efficiently identify and re-engage lost patients. With personalized service, Brevium provides support through the installation, implementation, and training of its software to ensure gastroenterology practices experience stellar results from the start. This interface is available to gGastro practices—whether operating from a cloud or server-based environment.

Steve Gottfredson, Vice President at Brevium, stated: "Let's face it, scheduling colonoscopies and other gastro procedures aren't at the top of many patients' to-do lists. With two, five, or ten years between checkups, postponing a checkup indefinitely is easy. Sometimes practices feel like the process of data mining and communicating to get these patients to come back is difficult. Simply put, too many patients neglect vital office exams and colon screenings. The gGastro interface provides the right information for Brevium to identify and communicate with patients who need to be seen. The new offering has the potential to help patients receive the timely care they need—something that ultimately improves the health practice as well."

Key benefits of the Brevium and gGastro interface can include:

Improved patient retention and reactivation.

Increased appointment volume in the clinic and endoscopy center.

Increased number of patients for essential exams.

About Brevium

Brevium is a leading provider of patient reactivation technology, dedicated to helping healthcare practices re-engage lost patients and improve health outcomes. With over 18 years of experience and a patented technology platform, Brevium empowers practices to increase appointment volume, revenue, and patient satisfaction.

For more information about Brevium, please visit https://brevium.com/

Media Contact

Trevor James Head of Marketing, Brevium, 1 (801)854-5400, [email protected], https://brevium.com/

SOURCE Brevium