Bria Takes Center Field as Presenting Sponsor of National Love and Marriage Day, Helping One Bride Find the Designer Behind Her Dream Dress

"Bria was built to reconnect brides with the designers behind their gowns," said Becca Wenning, founder of Bria. "Today's brides have endless options but very little connection. Fatima's story shows what's possible when you start with the designer instead of starting with thousands of dresses." Post this

The location carries its own story. Eight years ago, on their son's first birthday, Fatima and her partner Kevin visited Coney Island for the very first time. Two days later, he proposed. They never went back, until now. After 15 years together and three children, they return to that exact spot to finally make it official, on the field, in a gown she never expected to fall in love with.

"Bria was built to reconnect brides with the designers behind their gowns," said Becca Wenning, founder of Bria. "Today's brides have endless options but very little connection. Fatima's story shows what's possible when you start with the designer instead of starting with thousands of dresses. Technology helped create a real human connection and now that designer will be part of one of the biggest moments of her life."

Bria was created to solve one of the bridal industry's biggest challenges: helping brides cut through overwhelming choices while giving independent designers a direct way to connect with the brides who will love their work. Rather than searching countless dresses online, brides are matched with designers whose aesthetic, craftsmanship and story align with their vision, then connected to boutiques or flagship locations where they can experience the gowns in person.

"The most meaningful part of designing bridal gowns has never been the dress itself. It's the privilege of being invited into one of the most significant moments of someone's life," said Rebecca Schoneveld. "In a world that often feels increasingly transactional, those deeply human connections are what keep this work so meaningful."

"A few weeks ago, I thought I'd probably just order something online because finding a dress felt overwhelming," said Fatima Teos. "Bria introduced me to Rebecca, and everything changed. I didn't just find my dress; I found the designer behind it and she's going to be with me on my wedding day. That's something I'll never forget."

National Love and Marriage Day at Maimonides Park will feature a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest vow renewal, with more than 1,594 couples expected to participate. The day traces back to Dave and Carrie Kerpen, who were married at this same ballpark 20 years ago and created it for the couples who came after them.

As presenting sponsor, Bria will welcome engaged couples to experience its new matchmaking platform throughout the event, and invite married couples to pass it on to someone they know who is just getting engaged. This is a movement: every couple who found their story helping the next couple begin theirs. Wenning will throw out the ceremonial first pitch alongside Marco Donatelli.

Bria is free for brides at getbria.app.

ABOUT DRESSIT Dressit is the AI engine for the wedding-dress shopping journey. Founded by former bridal boutique owner Becca Wenning, Dressit combines deep, real-world bridal industry experience with purpose-built AI to help designers, boutiques, and brides connect more meaningfully. Dressit's mission is to power the next generation of designer-led, boutique-first bridal journeys with intelligence, clarity, and care. Learn more at dressit.ai and getbria.app

Media Contact

Holly Mitton, Bria, 1 6176804827, [email protected], https://getbria.app/

SOURCE Bria