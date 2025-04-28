Brian and Kristin Phillips Launch Poolwerx Franchise in Florida, Bringing Passion for Community and Growth

Brian and Kristin Phillips launch a new Poolwerx franchise in the Southshore area of Florida, bringing their business experience and passion for community to offer expert, family-focused pool care and service.

DALLAS, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Poolwerx is excited to welcome Brian and Kristin Phillips as its newest Franchise Partners, bringing expert pool care and a strong community spirit to their Florida market. The Phillips' Southshore area territories represent Poolwerx #406. With backgrounds in banking, marketing, and small business ownership, the Phillips are eager to build a family-focused business that contributes meaningfully to their community.

After successfully running their own delivery service business for eight years, the couple sought a new opportunity that allowed them to be more engaged locally. "Poolwerx gives us the chance to make a difference and put smiles on people's faces," said Kristin. "We're excited to bring a high-quality, community-oriented pool service to an area that we believe is ready for something new."

Brian, who holds degrees in Real Estate, Finance, and an MBA, brings over 16 years of banking experience to the business, while Kristin's background in marketing with Fortune 10 oil and gas companies and her role as a mom of three gives her a unique and people-centered approach. Together, they plan to leverage Poolwerx's training systems and proven business model to grow their franchise and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Brian and Kristin's onboarding experience with Poolwerx was both smooth and supportive. "We felt well-prepared to launch our new business, thanks to the comprehensive guidance we received from the Poolwerx team," said Brian. "The marketing support has been especially helpful, and although we're still working through a few systems, we know we have the resources and team behind us to succeed."

Their community involvement plans are ambitious and heartfelt—from sponsoring local sports teams and outdoor markets to hosting "pool school" events for new homeowners. "We want to be the company pool owners turn to with questions and for all their pool needs," said Brian. "Our goal is to build trust, grow brand recognition, and create a business we can pass down in our family."

Florida's rapid growth and year-round pool season provide a promising outlook for the couple. With few competitors and a growing need for professional pool care, the Phillips see strong potential for expansion. "Poolwerx has already given us the tools and support to launch confidently," added Kristin. "Now we're ready to make an impact."

"Brian and Kristin bring an impressive combination of business acumen, customer focus, and local engagement," said Andrew Kidd, CEO of Poolwerx USA. "We're proud to support them as they grow their Poolwerx business and become trusted leaders in their community."

