Brian Bodine Promoted to Academic Dean at Fork Union Military Academy as Mike Goad Steps into Executive Role with His Father's Company

Bodine has served on the faculty as a math teacher and football coach at both the junior prep and prep level for the past two decades. Goad tapped Bodine in 2019 to serve as the new faculty mentor, helping to onboard and train new teachers to the Academy. Bodine was then named the Director of Math and Science, as the two disciplines were combined into a single department under Goad's increased emphasis on STEM education initiatives. Bodine next stepped into the role of Assistant Dean, where he has been integral in helping build up the faculty and recruit high quality teachers.

"I'm proud of the fact that we now have several PhDs on staff and nearly sixty percent of our faculty hold advanced degrees, which is significant for a secondary school," Goad states. "Brian Bodine and I have worked together to recruit outstanding faculty members."

Under Goad's leadership, there have been many additional successes, in particular the Academy established articulation agreements providing Fork Union's cadets with guaranteed acceptance to colleges such as Norwich University, The Citadel, and VMI.

"Mike Goad has played a pivotal role in leading the Academy through major challenges and turning each of them into major victories," stated CAPT Mark Black. "Within his very first year as Academic Dean, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and Mike showed outstanding leadership and agility as the school faced the momentous task of switching overnight to a virtual learning model. Where other schools struggled during the pandemic, Mike Goad helped Fork Union excel. He helped our academics team overcome technological barriers and adopted a learning management system that is continuing to serve the school well today."

"I know that the transition will be very smooth this summer as Brian Bodine takes the reins as Academic Dean," stated CAPT Black. "Every role that Brian has been assigned, from handling NCAA compliance issues to serving as Assistant Dean, he has done an exemplary job and has helped move the Academy forward. I have every confidence that he will continue to do so."

Goad, who was recently elected to serve on the Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors representing the Fork Union district, is quick to emphasize that despite his change in jobs, he is not going anywhere.

"I will remain an active member of the Fork Union community," Goad assures. "My wife Kate will continue to work at the Academy just as her grandfather did, and Fork Union is where I want my children to be raised. I look forward to the day my young son Reagan will join the ranks of Fork Union Military Academy's Corps of Cadets."

