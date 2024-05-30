Brian Butler Named President of FirstService Residential Illinois

"Alongside our dynamic team of community management professionals, I am excited to continue our mission of providing world-class service and timely professional guidance to our hundreds of managed communities throughout Illinois." Post this

Butler's passion for the industry is apparent in the work he does outside of FirstService Residential. He currently serves on the national Board of Trustees for the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and is the Chair-Elect of its national Manager's Council. As a licensed attorney, he serves as the co-chair of the CAI Illinois Legislative Action Committee (ILAC) and is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Apartment Building Owners and Managers Association (ABOMA). Additionally, he attained the industry's highest professional accreditation, the Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM) designation.

"Our focus at FirstService Residential is one of unwavering commitment to people-first leadership grounded in impactful values," said Brian Butler. "Alongside our dynamic team of community management professionals, I am excited to continue our mission of providing world-class service and timely professional guidance to our hundreds of managed communities throughout Illinois."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying community association management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

