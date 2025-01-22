Brian Gross Joins Morrison Foerster as Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morrison Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Brian Gross as Chief Operating Officer, based in the San Francisco office. As part of Morrison Foerster's executive leadership team, Gross will drive the formulation, development, and execution of strategies and initiatives for the firm's continued growth and transformation.

As Chief Operating Officer, Gross is responsible for leading all financial, operational, marketing, and administrative support functions across the firm, ensuring alignment with MoFo's client service principles, growth strategy, and focus on operational excellence. Gross joins MoFo from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he has spent the last 16 years. Most recently he served as Managing Director & Partner and Chief Operating Officer for North America. Gross replaces retiring Chief Operating Officer, Pat Cavaney, who served in the role for the past 17 years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian as our new Chief Operating Officer," said Eric McCrath, chair of Morrison Foerster. "With his extensive experience in professional services and operational leadership, Brian brings a strategic vision and shared values that will enhance our ability to deliver exceptional service to our clients and drive continued growth for the firm. We know Brian will be instrumental in shaping the next chapter of Morrison Foerster's success."

"I am honored to join Morrison Forester as Chief Operating Officer and am eager to contribute to its bright future," said Gross. "Having spent nearly two decades in the global consulting industry, I am excited to bring my expertise in operational strategy and organizational leadership to help build on the firm's successful history of growth and innovation. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams at Morrison Foerster to enhance our client service and operational efficiencies."

At BCG, Gross also served on the Global Operations Leadership Team and played key leadership roles on the firm's North America COVID-19 Response Team and Racial Equity Taskforce. An ardent diversity and inclusion advocate, he was an active member of BCG's Pride Network. Prior to BCG, Gross held business development and recruiting roles at various companies. Brian currently serves on the Board of Trustees of his alma mater, the University of Puget Sound.

Gross received his B.A. from University of Puget Sound and an M.B.A. from University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

