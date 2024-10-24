Brian Malthouse, CPA, earns CPAmerica Member Emeritus status

"[Brian's] service to CPAmerica exemplified a commitment to our principle of improving through sharing that has made an impact on fellow member firms and the profession as a whole, where we are stronger working together," said Grace Horvath, CPAmerica president & CEO. Post this

Member emeritus status is reserved for an individual who is a former or retired partner of a CPAmerica member firm. The individual must also meet the following criteria: 1) The individual is nominated by a member firm or by the Board of Directors (BOD); 2) The BOD recommends the firm's nomination as a member emeritus to the COM; 3) If their firm is an active CPAmerica member, the firm supports the nomination; and 4) At least 75 percent of the COM votes are in favor of admission.

Malthouse served as managing partner of a long-standing member firm, VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm, now Dean Dorton. Malthouse has also previously served in various positions within the association, including six years on the CPAmerica BOD, including roles as chair, vice chair and immediate past chair.

During his nomination, Hammonds noted that in addition to all the ways he has been in service to CPAmerica, Malthouse has also been a great friend to the association and its members over the years.

In his remarks, Malthouse shared that he has enjoyed his time on the BOD and as a CPAmerica member, along with his firm, for the last 35 years. He also made a point to share how much he has learned from the others in the room and the individuals who were there over the years. He said that engagement was the key, and that the more he gave to the association, the more his firm received.

"It is an honor to acknowledge Brian's contributions to the association with the status of member emeritus," said Grace Horvath, CPAmerica president & CEO. "His service to CPAmerica exemplified a commitment to our principle of improving through sharing that has made an impact on fellow member firms and the profession as a whole, where we are stronger working together."

