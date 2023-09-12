Brian Starr releases 'Martha May McKenzie and The Magic Cake Big Mistake!'

A kooky, eccentric, off-the-wall grandmother's magic sends an entire family back through time on an unwanted adventure of a lifetime

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian Starr marks his entry to the publishing scene with the release of "Martha May McKenzie and The Magic Cake Big Mistake!" (published by Archway Publishing), a humorous story about a kooky, eccentric, off-the-wall grandmother named Martha May McKenzie, who appears to be a simple coffee shop owner at first but is, in fact a witch.

Martha is no ordinary witch. Her coffee shop, known as The Witches Brew, is where she hides in plain sight, helping grandmothers with their naughty little grandchildren. She is wacky and weird and completely unconventional, even by witches' standards. As a grandmother witch, she wants to use her magic to try to lift the spirits of her two grandchildren (Trinity and Lucas), who have drifted from each other after they experience the tragic and sudden loss of their dad. However, they have no idea that their grandmother is a witch to begin with! So, Martha will be revealing her secret to them for the first time ever . . . but was it a secret?

Jamie (Martha's daughter) has always known that her mom identifies as a witch but has never truly believed her to be one. She begs her mom not to fill her kids' heads with the same nonsense she filled hers with, but Martha does not listen. Using her magic, she goes ahead with her "perfect plan." Unfortunately, things do not go as Martha hoped, and in a single Saturday morning, everything quickly spirals wildly out of control, unlocking magical events that take them back through time on the unwanted adventure of a lifetime. Together, they must try to find a way back home, that is, if they can survive what lies ahead, as well as each other.

"I believe this book to be fun, engaging, and each chapter leaves you wanting a bit more. If it can hold the attention of my own daughter (who seems to run on jet fuel with her speed and attention span) then I feel it will hold the attention of all who read it," Starr says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answered, "I just want to entertain and inspire others who wish to tell a story. Imagination is everything!" For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844727-martha-may-mckenzie

"Martha May McKenzie and The Magic Cake Big Mistake!"

By Brian Starr

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 200 pages | ISBN 9781665737791

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 200 pages | ISBN 9781665737814

E-Book | 200 pages | ISBN 9781665737807

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Growing up, Brian Starr had a big imagination! He enjoyed telling stories and drawing pictures, and he absolutely loved to make people laugh. That often got him into trouble, because he could not make everyone laugh. In the eighth grade, one of his teachers found him to be too distracting. She never laughed once. He was surprised when he walked into class one morning to find that his desk had been completely boxed in, using a large cardboard refrigerator box. Out of sight out of mind, he guessed. It seems that teacher thought it would be a quick fix just to separate him from his "audience." True Story! But it did not work…he escaped!

