Brian Ullman Releases New Single "Indian Girl," the First Chapter of Upcoming Project "Exit to Yesterday"

New York singer-songwriter Brian Ullman begins the rollout of his upcoming project, "Exit to Yesterday" with "Indian Girl," a new single exploring attraction, memory and the feeling of encountering someone who seems connected to another time. The single arrives August 21.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York singer-songwriter Brian Ullman will release "Indian Girl" on August 21, marking the first single from his upcoming project, "Exit to Yesterday."

"Indian Girl" grew from the idea of meeting someone in the present who somehow seems connected to another time — a feeling of familiarity that is difficult to explain. The song blends attraction, memory and imagination, themes that recur throughout "Exit to Yesterday."

The larger project brings together songs written across different periods of Ullman's life, including material revisited and newly recorded years after it was originally conceived. Rather than simply looking backward, "Exit to Yesterday" explores the relationship between memory and possibility — how returning to an earlier idea, place or version of ourselves can sometimes lead somewhere new.

"Indian Girl" begins a planned series of singles and accompanying visual projects that will unfold over the coming months.

"Indian Girl" will be available on major streaming platforms beginning August 21.

For more information, visit brianullman.com or follow @brianullmanmusic on Instagram.

Media Contact

Brian Ullman, Brian Ullman Music, 1 9173498474, [email protected], brianullman.com

SOURCE Brian Ullman Music