Brian Weir-Harden joins Mattingly Burke Cohen & Biederman, LLP as Partner

"Brian is a phenomenal addition to our team," said Sean Burke, Managing Partner. "His experience is a great complement to the commercial litigation, external general counsel, and intellectual property capabilities we've had for years."

"MBCB epitomizes the phrase 'punching above their weight.' This firm is involved in prominent, complex matters, and the opportunity to complement the existing team and contribute to the success and impact of this firm is a real honor," said Weir-Harden.

Weir-Harden will also act as a Principal Consultant for MBCB's independent eDiscovery services and consulting firm, Proteus Discovery Group. Proteus performs data collections, managed document review, and eDiscovery services through partnerships with RelativityOne, Reveal, and Everlaw.

His community involvement includes board positions with the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation, Drug Free Marion County, Black Law Student Association - Indiana University Mauer School of Law Alumni Member, and more. Prior to joining MBCB, Weir-Harden spent almost 15 years at an AmLaw 100 firm.

Mattingly Burke Cohen & Biederman, LLP (MBCB) is a full-service commercial law firm that helps clients launch, grow, and defend their business.

