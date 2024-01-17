Briarcliff Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics introduces its new website, https://www.briarcliffchildrensdental.com. The new website provides a wealth of information on pediatric dental care and orthodontics. Parents can access details on dental and orthodontic procedures, receive post-procedure instructions, fill out patient forms, and learn what to expect from the first visit.
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Briarcliff Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics introduces its new website, https://www.briarcliffchildrensdental.com/. The new website provides a wealth of information on pediatric dental care and orthodontics. Parents can access details on dental and orthodontic procedures, receive post-procedure instructions, fill out patient forms, and learn what to expect from the first visit.
Briarcliff Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics has been in practice for over 30 years, serving children and young adults in the Westchester area. The practice offers complete dental and orthodontic care for toddlers through young adults and orthodontic services for patients of all ages.
Briarcliff Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics offers compassionate care tailored to the patient's age. The doctors and support team make dentistry a fun and positive experience for children while supporting their parents in healthcare decisions.
Dr. Ann Guerra and Dr. Carly Egan lead the practice. Dr. Guerra received her DDS from the University of Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine. She pursued advanced studies and received certificates in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics. She is one of only a few practitioners in the US who are dual-trained in orthodontics and pediatric dentistry.
Dr. Egan received her DMD from the Dental College of Georgia. She then completed two years of Pediatric Dental Residency at Jacobi Medical Center. She enjoys working with children of all ages.
Westchester Magazine has awarded Briarcliff Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics its Top Dentist in Westchester honors for the last ten years.
"Too many children do not receive the dental care they need for lifelong oral health. We believe in making pediatric dental and orthodontic care convenient and accessible," says Dr. Guerra. "We streamline our services under one roof to make it easy for parents to bring their children into the office after school."
Procedures Offered
- Early Dental Care
- Tooth Eruption & Shedding
- Preventive & Diagnostic Services
- Restorative & Cosmetic Services
- Emergency Pediatric Dentist
- Orthodontics for All Ages
About Briarcliff Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics
Briarcliff Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics is a comprehensive pediatric dentistry and orthodontics practice located at 77 Sunset Drive, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510. To schedule an appointment, call 914-762-6260 or visit the website at https://www.briarcliffchildrensdental.com.
