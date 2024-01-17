Briarcliff Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics Introduces Its New Website

Too many children do not receive the dental care they need for lifelong oral health. We believe in making pediatric dental and orthodontic care convenient and accessible. We streamline our services under one roof to make it easy for parents to bring their children into the office after school. Post this

Briarcliff Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics offers compassionate care tailored to the patient's age. The doctors and support team make dentistry a fun and positive experience for children while supporting their parents in healthcare decisions.

Dr. Ann Guerra and Dr. Carly Egan lead the practice. Dr. Guerra received her DDS from the University of Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine. She pursued advanced studies and received certificates in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics. She is one of only a few practitioners in the US who are dual-trained in orthodontics and pediatric dentistry.

Dr. Egan received her DMD from the Dental College of Georgia. She then completed two years of Pediatric Dental Residency at Jacobi Medical Center. She enjoys working with children of all ages.

Westchester Magazine has awarded Briarcliff Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics its Top Dentist in Westchester honors for the last ten years.

"Too many children do not receive the dental care they need for lifelong oral health. We believe in making pediatric dental and orthodontic care convenient and accessible," says Dr. Guerra. "We streamline our services under one roof to make it easy for parents to bring their children into the office after school."

About Briarcliff Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics

Briarcliff Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics is a comprehensive pediatric dentistry and orthodontics practice located at 77 Sunset Drive, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510. To schedule an appointment, call 914-762-6260 or visit the website at https://www.briarcliffchildrensdental.com.

