Brice named Senior Vice President, General Manager at Servis Group

Brice brings over two decades of hands-on and executive-level experience in the facilities management industry. Starting his career on the front lines, he's built a reputation for leading with empathy, accountability, and operational expertise. Over the past decade, he has led complex national projects and built high-performing teams with a focus on service quality and client satisfaction.

Since joining Servis Group more than seven years ago, Brice has held key roles including Project Manager, National Operations Manager, and Vice President of Operations. During this time, he worked closely with Paul George, former President and owner of Servis Group prior to their partnership with TFG.

"I've had the privilege of working alongside Raymond for nearly 10 years," said Paul George. "From early on, I knew he had the leadership skills and vision to one day guide Servis Group through its next phase of growth. This transition has been years in the making, and I couldn't be more confident in his ability to lead the company forward."

"Raymond understands our business from the ground up," said Bryson Raver, CEO and founder of The Facilities Group. "He leads with integrity and brings both strong operational and people-focused leadership to this role."

Brice shared, "It's an honor to lead Servis Group into the future. I'm committed supporting our teams, strengthening client relationships, and continuing to raise the bar in service delivery."

Under Brice's leadership, Servis Group will continue delivering high-quality facility maintenance services nationwide, with a focus on operational efficiency, innovation, and a culture of excellence.

