Brick Marketing Announces Training Class Schedule for 2026

2026 Training Overview

The cornerstone of Brick Marketing's training program is a full-day class scheduled throughout 2026. Attendees can choose between an intimate, in-person experience—limited to just ten participants—or a live virtual session that includes the same curriculum, expert instruction, and interactive Q&A.

The training agenda includes:

A deep dive into SEO fundamentals such as site optimization for sustainable visibility, fixing technical issues, building authoritative links, auditing content to improve experience and relevance, and measuring performance with meaningful metrics.

Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) content best practices that enhance visibility in AI-driven search interfaces, including practical guidance on schema implementation, llms.txt, and brand citation strategies.

Content marketing training that helps participants identify high-value topics, build an effective editorial calendar, improve content alignment with audience needs, and optimize the balance between human and AI-augmented content creation.

By the end of the day, attendees will leave with actionable frameworks they can implement immediately to strengthen search results, build trust through content, and support long-term growth.

Industry Context and Need

As search technologies continue to evolve, marketing professionals must balance foundational SEO practices with the demands of AI search and engaging content creation. Traditional SEO remains critical for long-term online presence, while AI-augmented discovery requires new approaches such as structured data optimization and visibility within generative results. High-quality content serves as the connective tissue among these disciplines, supporting both search and user engagement. Education in each area is essential for marketers who want measurable outcomes rather than short-term tactics.

Nick Stamoulis, President of Brick Marketing, said:

"Teams can no longer silo SEO, AI search, and content—they must be integrated into a cohesive strategy that reflects how people actually discover information and make decisions. Our 2026 SEO, GEO (AI Search) and content marketing training classes are designed to give professionals the practical knowledge and confidence to not only adapt but thrive. Whether someone is managing search visibility, shaping content calendars, or evaluating performance, this training equips them with the skills necessary to drive real business impact."

About the Training Instructors

The training sessions are led by Nick Stamoulis, an experienced digital marketing strategist with more than 25 years in SEO, content marketing, social media, AI search, and conversion optimization, and Katherine Tsoukalas, a seasoned marketing leader with deep expertise in content strategy, SEO, and B2B marketing. Both instructors provide real-world insights, strategic frameworks, and tactical approaches that participants can apply immediately to their own marketing initiatives.

Who Should Attend the Brick Marketing trainings

Brick Marketing's training classes are ideal for:

Business owners and executives responsible for growth strategies

In-house marketing teams tasked with SEO, content, or AI search visibility

Consultants and agency professionals accountable for client performance

Registration and Details

Seats for in-person sessions are limited to ensure personalized interaction, with virtual options available for national participation. Registration information, pricing details, and additional 2026 class dates can be found on Brick Marketing's website:

https://www.brickmarketing.com/training-class

About Brick Marketing

Brick Marketing (https://www.brickmarketing.com/) is a Boston digital marketing agency with more than 20 years of experience helping organizations achieve measurable growth through strategic SEO, AI search optimization (GEO), content marketing, social media, paid advertising, and training programs. Trusted by more than 500 companies across industries, Brick Marketing blends strategy with implementation to solve complex challenges and deliver sustainable results.

Media Contact

