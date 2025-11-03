AI search is how buyers discover and decide today. Our goal is to give teams a practical path they can use tomorrow. SEO for AI helps you structure pages, entities, and schema so AI understands and recommends your brand." — Nick Stamoulis, President, Brick Marketing Post this

Participants will learn practical steps for schema markup, internal linking, and on page signals that lift visibility at the exact moments people search on AI platforms. The instructors will explain what signals AI systems prioritize when surfacing credible and trustworthy businesses and how to position a brand to drive potential sales.

The session moves from principles to action. Attendees will see examples of content structures that improve clarity and consistency for AI systems. They will learn a repeatable checklist for mapping entities, organizing headings, tightening internal links, and adding schema that supports product and service discovery. The goal is to help teams create content that is easy for AI to understand and easy for buyers to choose.

By the end of the program, attendees will leave with a clear framework for brand clarity, structured messaging, and data driven consistency. They will understand how to apply agility and focus to core pages and how to strengthen content foundations that convert interest into loyal customers.

Registration is free and seats are limited. Reserve a spot at https://www.brickmarketing.com/webinars.

About Brick Marketing

Brick Marketing is a Boston based digital marketing agency founded in 2005. The firm partners with businesses of all sizes and types and growth minded organizations to plan strategy and deliver hands on execution that drives measurable outcomes. With a expert led team and more than 20 years serving over 500 companies nationwide, Brick Marketing blends practical guidance with consistent implementation to help clients attract qualified visitors and convert interest into sales opportunities.

Core services include SEO for AI also known as Generative Engine Optimization or GEO, search engine optimization, content development, pay per click advertising, social media, email marketing, marketing consulting, website development, analytics, and ongoing program management. The digital marketing agency emphasizes clarity, completeness, and genuine expertise so brands are easy for AI systems and human buyers to understand and trust. Learn more about Brick Marketing at https://www.brickmarketing.com/.

