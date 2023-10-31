Bricz, a Leading Supply Chain Solutions Provider, Appoints New Executive Vice President of Sales

"We are confident that with Tony's strategic vision, we will accelerate our new customer acquisition and position ourselves as a premier supply chain thought leader that connects process, technology, and data." Ram Gopalakrishnan, CEO of Bricz Post this

Bricz is at the forefront of revolutionizing supply chain solutions, and with the appointment of Arona the company is poised to further accelerate its growth and expand its presence in this dynamic sector.

"We are thrilled to have Tony join our leadership team. Tony brings leadership for collaboration with our partners, customers and industry analysts. He is a seasoned leader that understands supply chain services and technology sales," said Ram Gopalakrishnan, CEO of Bricz. "We are confident that with Tony's strategic vision, we will accelerate our new customer acquisition and position ourselves as a premier supply chain thought leader that connects process, technology, and data."

Arona commented on his new role, saying, "I'm thrilled to be joining the Bricz team and for the opportunity to contribute to the future success of this forward-thinking organization. Bricz's mission to redefining the supply chain landscape aligns perfectly with my vision. I look forward to working as a team to continue to drive exceptional value for our customers while empowering supply chains everywhere".

