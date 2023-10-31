Bricz, a Leading Supply Chain Solutions Provider, Appoints New Executive Vice President of Sales

Bricz, a leading supply chain solutions company, is excited to announce the appointment of Tony Arona as its new Executive Vice President of Sales. This strategic addition to the leadership team positions Bricz to strengthen its commitment to innovative growth and advance its mission to deliver the next generation of supply chain solutions.
ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bricz, a leading supply chain solutions company, is excited to announce the appointment of Tony Arona as its new Executive Vice President of Sales. This strategic addition to the leadership team positions Bricz to strengthen its commitment to innovative growth and advance its mission to deliver the next generation of supply chain solutions.
With over 30 years of experience in supply chain and omnichannel solutions, Arona has participated in over hundreds of retail assessments around order management, fulfillment, warehouse management and return logistics. He has advised retail clients on strategy, product selection, and enterprise applications as an executive at IBM/Sterling Commerce, Manhattan Associates, and most recently as a senior leader at Newmine, an innovative early stage returns management analytics solution. His strategic acumen and history of delivering outstanding results makes him the perfect fit to spearhead Bricz's sales and business development efforts.
Bricz is at the forefront of revolutionizing supply chain solutions, and with the appointment of Arona the company is poised to further accelerate its growth and expand its presence in this dynamic sector.
"We are thrilled to have Tony join our leadership team. Tony brings leadership for collaboration with our partners, customers and industry analysts. He is a seasoned leader that understands supply chain services and technology sales," said Ram Gopalakrishnan, CEO of Bricz. "We are confident that with Tony's strategic vision, we will accelerate our new customer acquisition and position ourselves as a premier supply chain thought leader that connects process, technology, and data."
Arona commented on his new role, saying, "I'm thrilled to be joining the Bricz team and for the opportunity to contribute to the future success of this forward-thinking organization. Bricz's mission to redefining the supply chain landscape aligns perfectly with my vision. I look forward to working as a team to continue to drive exceptional value for our customers while empowering supply chains everywhere".
Media Contact
Rachel Wasserman, Bricz, 404-319-6462, [email protected], www.bricz.com
SOURCE Bricz
