Bridge Achieves Enhanced Platform Security With SOC and ISO Compliance

We know that rigorous data protections are of paramount importance to all of our customers. I'm so pleased that we're able to offer a secure and reliable environment for all organizations and their learners. Post this

Passing this audit demonstrates Bridge's ability to maintain rigorous security controls over time, ensuring operational integrity and reliability.

ISO 27001 Certification

Recognized globally, the ISO 27001 certification is a benchmark for information security management systems. It requires the most stringent security practices and continuously updated data protection strategies. Achieving this certification is known to reduce the risk of data breaches.

In the context of an LMS, it provides customers and potential buyers assurance that learning material and employee data will be fully safeguarded, with potential threats identified early and mitigated promptly.

ISO 27701 Certification

This framework is an extension of ISO 27001 and focuses on privacy information management systems. Achieving this certification means that service providers demonstrate a strong commitment to privacy, trust, and regulatory compliance.

The certificate illustrates that Bridge adheres to stringent data privacy protocols at every level of every product.

Building Trust With Organizations

As data breaches, security expectations, and privacy concerns put pressure on organizations everywhere, these certifications will help existing customers as well as potential buyers understand how Bridge can enhance their security practices and protect their reputations.

Liam Butler, CEO of Bridge, commented the following:

"I'm happy to share that Bridge LMS is fully SOC 2 Type II-compliant and ISO 27001/27701-certified. These certifications are a reflection of our commitment to the highest standards of security. We know that rigorous data protections are of paramount importance to all of our customers. I'm so pleased that we're able to offer a secure and reliable environment for all organizations and their learners. Certifications like these are not easy to achieve, but they help demonstrate our desire to continuously strive for excellence in all aspects of security. I want to thank all our customers for putting their trust in us."

About Bridge:

Bridge offers an award-winning learning management system and performance platform in one unified experience. Employee development and engagement is at the heart of everything Bridge does. Design and deliver training programs, and take learning to a new level with performance tools designed to make conversations about workplace performance easier.

As part of Learning Technologies Group (LTG), Bridge has helped thousands of organizations worldwide drive growth by bringing learning, skill building, and employee engagement together in one easy-to-use platform.

Find out more about Bridge and request a demo here.

Media Contact

Jared Orlin, Bridge, +44(0) 20 7832 3440, [email protected], https://www.getbridge.com/

SOURCE Bridge