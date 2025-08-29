Bridge LMS Announces Integration With Frontline Worker Communication Platform, Beekeeper

Frontline workers are essential to the success of many organizations but are so often underserved when it comes to training and communication. This integration leverages Bridge's learning and development features within Beekeeper's interface, creating a more consistent and scalable solution. Post this

Beekeeper's mobile-first solution has gained broad adoption in organizations with frontline workers, including those in hospitality, manufacturing, and construction, providing a single interface for workers to access and manage documents, receive communications, and collaborate with others.

This partnership will enhance the learner experience, enabling workers to access training and communication more easily within Beekeeper's platform. Notifications, updates on training enrollment, and performance review dates will be integrated into Beekeeper, ensuring that employees are always up to date with their learning and development needs.

By centralizing workflows and communication, organizations can ensure timely and consistent messaging to frontline workers, support managers with assigning tasks and tracking progress, and prioritize workforce compliance and safety.

Nicole Caine, Channel Partner Manager at Bridge, commented:

"Our integration with Beekeeper centralizes all essential prompts, messages, and tasks, providing a single, easy-to-use interface. This means workers receive notifications for due learning directly within the Beekeeper app and can immediately launch into their Bridge-hosted courses without the hassle of multiple logins. This makes it easier to manage workloads outside of a traditional desk environment."

Stefan Berger, Senior Marketplace Program Manager at Beekeeper, added:

"Frontline workers are essential to the success of many organizations, but are so often underserved when it comes to training and communication. Technology is crucial for empowering these workers. This integration leverages Bridge's learning and development features within Beekeeper's interface, creating a more consistent and scalable solution."

About Bridge

Bridge offers an award-winning learning management system and performance platform in one unified experience. Employee development and engagement is at the heart of everything Bridge does. Design and deliver training programs, and take learning to a new level with performance tools designed to make conversations about workplace performance easier.

As part of Learning Technologies Group (LTG), Bridge has helped thousands of organizations worldwide drive growth by bringing learning, skill building, and employee engagement together in one easy-to-use platform.

About Beekeeper

Beekeeper empowers frontline businesses and their workers with the digital solutions they need to do their best possible work. Founded in 2012, Beekeeper's mobile-first platform was designed and built for deskless employees who—despite representing 80% of the global workforce—have been chronically underserved when it comes to workplace technology. With Beekeeper's Frontline Success System, companies can automate paper-based processes, communicate with employees in real time from anywhere, and improve the engagement, productivity, and safety of frontline teams.

With Beekeeper's Frontline Success Platform, companies can automate paper-based processes, communicate with employees in real time from anywhere, and improve frontline teams' engagement, productivity, and safety. Companies worldwide use Beekeeper to connect their teams, unify systems, and drive their businesses forward.

