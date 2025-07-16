Bridge LMS Awarded 18 Recognition Badges By G2 In Summer 2025 Reports

This most recent round of G2 badges reflects the voices and experiences of users who rely on Bridge LMS for their training and development needs. Post this

In the Summer 2025 Reports, Bridge LMS received a total of 18 badges, recognizing it as a leading learning platform, reflecting its strong market presence and continued customer satisfaction. Some of these awards include:

Leader in the Grid® Report for Corporate Learning Management Systems (LMSs): Bridge was named a Leader in both the Enterprise and Mid-Market Grid® Reports, cementing its position as a top-performing provider. Reviews highlight the quality of service and robust employee development and upskilling features. Leader in the Grid® Report for Learning Experience Platforms (LXPs): Earning badges in the Small Business, Mid-Market, and Enterprise Reports, this award showcases Bridge's powerful eLearning content authoring and management features, enabling organizations to support employee growth. Leader in the Europe Regional Grid® Report for Corporate LMSs: Bridge secured the top spot as a Leader for EMEA customers and earned the title of High Performer in the Canada Regional Grid®, highlighting a consistently strong reputation and market presence. Leader in the Momentum Grid® for LXPs: Being recognized as a Leader reflects Bridge's ongoing investment in industry-leading learning, development, and upskilling solutions that meet real-world business needs, along with its strong market presence. Highest User Adoption in the Implementation Index for Career Management: Bridge is recognized for its quick and seamless adoption in both the Mid-Market and Enterprise Implementation Index, with an 80% user adoption rate, higher than the 71% average. That means administrators and learners alike find the platform easy to use and believe it supports their development and career growth. Highest User Adoption in the Implementation Index for Employee Engagement: Being recognized in the Enterprise Implementation Index indicates that larger organizations find that Bridge supports positive employee engagement initiatives. The platform is quick to implement, with a 1.8-month average time to go live, outperforming the 2.04-month category average. Best Estimated ROI in the Results Index: Bridge earned the top score among small businesses in the LXP category, based on both the time to achieve ROI and the time to go live. This badge reinforces Bridge's strength as an impactful solution that helps to achieve positive change and provide unmatched value. High Performer in the Mid-Market Grid Report for Performance Management: Underscoring Bridge's strength as an all-in-one solution for learning, development, and performance, with customers rating its conversation and feedback capabilities highly.

The badges earned this quarter reflect Bridge's continued growth and presence as a leading solution for learning, development, upskilling, and performance management.

Liam Butler, CEO at Bridge, commented:

"This most recent round of G2 badges reflects the voices and experiences of users who rely on Bridge LMS for their training and development needs. We're grateful for the trust our customers continue to place in Bridge, and we'll continue to invest in innovative learning and development solutions that meet their evolving needs."

Visit getbridge.com to learn more, or take a self-guided product tour.

About Bridge

Bridge offers an award-winning learning management system, skills, and performance platform in one unified experience. Employee development and engagement is at the heart of everything Bridge does. Design and deliver training programs, and take learning to a new level with performance tools designed to make conversations about workplace performance easier.

As part of Learning Technologies Group (LTG), Bridge has helped thousands of organizations worldwide drive growth by bringing learning, skill building, and employee engagement together in one easy-to-use platform.

Find out more about Bridge and request a demo here.

Media Contact

Jared Orlin, Bridge, +44(0) 20 7832 3440, [email protected], http://getbridge.com

SOURCE Bridge