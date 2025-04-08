Bridge LMS Recognized With Nine G2 Badges in Spring 2025 Rankings

Today's organizations need learning and development solutions that are engaging, effective, and easy to use. Earning nine G2 badges this spring reflects the value that our customers see in our platform's ability to drive real business impact through learning and professional growth. Post this

Leader - Corporate LMSs: Reflecting industry-leading LMS features—like compliance tracking and skills development—that today's corporations need.

Leader (Mid-Market) - Corporate LMSs: Indicating that medium-sized businesses are equally satisfied with Bridge.

Leader - Learning Experience Platforms (LXP): Though Bridge is more than an LXP, this badge is a reflection of its intuitive, streamlined learning features.

High Performer (Enterprise) - LXP: Reflecting the trust enterprises place in Bridge for scalable solutions.

Best Estimated ROI (Small Business) - LXP: Indicating that the platform provides cost-effective, impactful solutions for small businesses as well.

Leader (Mid-Market) - LXP: Showing that mid-size businesses endorse Bridge for effective corporate learning experiences.

Leader (Small Business) - LXP: Indicating that smaller businesses find the platform just as user-friendly.

Highest User Adoption (Mid-Market) - Career Management: Though Bridge isn't focused on employee performance alone, this badge shows its career management capabilities—like custom development plans—are highly rated.

Highest User Adoption (Enterprise) - Career Management: Indicating that larger companies find Bridge effectively drives career development.

Because these badges are based on real reviews, they reflect the value Bridge customers have gained from the platform and confirm Bridge's position as a leader in the learning and development (L&D) space.

Liam Butler, Bridge CEO, commented:

"Today's organizations need learning and development solutions that are engaging, effective, and easy to use. Earning nine G2 badges this spring reflects the value that our customers see in our platform's ability to drive real business impact through learning and professional growth. We're thankful to every customer who left a review to make these badges possible. Our goal is to continue innovating and providing the best training solutions for every L&D professional and learner."

About Bridge

Bridge offers an award-winning learning management system and performance platform in one unified experience. Employee development and engagement is at the heart of everything Bridge does. Design and deliver training programs, and take learning to a new level with performance tools designed to make conversations about workplace performance easier.

As part of Learning Technologies Group (LTG), Bridge has helped thousands of organizations worldwide drive growth by bringing learning, skill building, and employee engagement together in one easy-to-use platform.

Find out more about Bridge and request a demo here.

