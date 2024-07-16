Bridge To A Cure Foundation Donates $200,000 To Pioneer Pediatric Healthcare Research AI

"We aim to ensure the fully realized power of generative AI technology in pediatric research . . . The effective use of this donation will drive research that ultimately helps save the lives of many thousands of children and see that their families can thrive." - Robert Martin Post this

The $200,000 donation from Bridge To A Cure accelerates a first-of-its-kind effort to seamlessly integrate data and support the creation of globally accessible information and AI-driven tools, including developing the transformative GenAI Copilot platform. This ambitious project includes CBTN partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and other big names in cloud-based healthcare technology.

PROJECT GOALS

Key milestones include implementing a pilot version of the GenAI Copilot, which will be unveiled at the October 2024 CBTN Summit. This effort also lays the groundwork for investment from federally funded programs to achieve national and international interoperability of the EHR system.

This CBTN project also supports Bridge To A Cure's efforts to pursue breakthroughs that channel the potential of the immune system, angiogenesis, and apoptosis to extinguish childhood brain tumor cancers. To accomplish this, the grant supports:

Simplification of EHR extraction and transformation into a standardized format (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources [FHIR]).

Development of a clear production roadmap for EHR extraction at identified hospitals and additional network institutions.

Implementation of robust clinical data quality control measures to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Establishment of user-friendly pilot versions for both EHR data transfer and a GenAI CoPilot, which serve as proofs of concept for ultimately allowing researchers to navigate data quickly and pursue new approaches to solving pediatric brain tumors.

"CBTN's AI-powered solutions promise a significant impact on pediatric brain tumor research and lay the groundwork for advancements across all cancers," explains Dr. Adam Resnick, executive director of CBTN. "Through the generosity of visionary supporters including Bridge To A Cure Foundation, we can automate data collection and analysis to accelerate the pace of discovery, which in turn drives the development of innovative treatments and improved outcomes for young patients. We are tremendously grateful for the foundation's leadership in giving."

ABOUT BRIDGE TO A CURE FOUNDATION

Bridge To A Cure Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established in 2017, raises funds to unify and transform the pediatric cancer research community to reduce childhood cancer deaths 50% by 2030. The foundation is a member of the CBTN Executive Council. For more information, visit BridgeToACure.org.

