Bridgenext Expands into South America, Completes Acquisition of Folcode

The Bridgenext expansion comes in direct response to increasing client demand for nearshore delivery teams, enabling Bridgenext to provide more comprehensive access to its exceptional talent. Post this

The Folcode acquisition marks Bridgenext's expansion into South America. The addition of an Argentina presence complements Bridgenext's robust delivery centers in Canada and India, further strengthening its global talent pool. The expansion comes in direct response to increasing client demand for nearshore delivery teams, enabling Bridgenext to provide more comprehensive access to its exceptional talent.

John Castleman, CEO of Bridgenext, said: "A key component to helping our clients achieve digital realization is ensuring that Bridgenext has the right people, skillsets and perspectives to deliver next level results. We are excited to welcome Folcode's talented team to Bridgenext and to partner as one global organization to deliver value to our clients across extended geographies."

Hernan Garcia, Juan Manuel Peralta and Maximiliano Alves Pinheiro, the three Folcode founders, will continue to work for Bridgenext reporting to Sachin Ghaisas, Managing Partner – Digital Services and Head of Global Delivery Centers.

Ghaisas said: "We are pleased to add the Folcode team as a nearshore delivery center, in addition to our India and Canada centers, to provide around the clock support to our clients as a strategic partner."

Garcia, CEO of Folcode, said: "Joining Bridgenext provides an excellent opportunity to elevate the outcomes we can provide to our clients while also giving them access to the wide range of solutions Bridgenext offers. Additionally, Juan, Maxi and I look forward to the expanded professional growth and development opportunities that our team will enjoy as part of Bridgenext."

Recently, Bridgenext formed to bring Emtec, Emtec Digital, Wave6 and DEFINITION 6 together into one unified company focused on empowering clients to achieve digital realization. For more on Bridgenext, visit https://www.bridgenext.com/.

About Bridgenext

Bridgenext combines outstanding talent and deep expertise across an expansive set of exceptional solutions to help clients realize their digital aspirations in ways that propel their businesses forward. Its global consulting and delivery teams across the U.S., Canada, India and South America facilitate highly strategic digital initiatives through digital product engineering, automation, data engineering and infrastructure modernization services, while elevating brands through digital experience, creative content and customer data analytics services. Connect with us at https://www.bridgenext.com.

Media Contact

Leah Patterson, Bridgenext, 917-575-7434, [email protected], https://www.bridgenext.com

SOURCE Bridgenext