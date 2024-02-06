Bridgenext Welcomes Rajesh Khanna as Chief Revenue Officer

Technology Consulting Services Executive Will Drive Company's Next Phase of Growth

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgenext, a digital consulting services leader specializing in technology, data, and creative marketing solutions, today announced the appointment of Rajesh Khanna as Chief Revenue Officer. Khanna leads revenue growth for the newly unified company, which brings together Emtec, Emtec Digital, Wave6 and DEFINITION 6 into Bridgenext to focus on empowering clients to achieve digital realization.

As CRO, Khanna will lead Bridgenext's go to market strategy, client acquisition and expansion, and oversee offerings development, partnerships, and marketing initiatives. He brings more than 25 years of global experience in technology consulting services to Bridgenext, most recently having built and led successful businesses at Virtusa, including its healthcare vertical and partner ecosystem.

Khanna reports directly to Bridgenext's newly appointed CEO, John Castleman.

"Rajesh joins us with a proven track record of unlocking significant business growth through strong client relationships, partnerships and strategic deal making," said Castleman. "His industry acumen, operational discipline and keen focus on value creation make him a critical hire for Bridgenext at this stage in our evolution. I look forward to partnering closely with Rajesh as we help our clients to unlock meaningful results from their digital investments."

Khanna will build out a true revenue organization for Bridgenext spanning sales, partnerships, offerings, and marketing.

"Bridgenext aims to be the partner to help clients truly realize the value of their digital transformation efforts," said Khanna. "Our depth of consulting, engineering, data, and marketing expertise combined with our industry knowhow and client-for-life delivery philosophy provide the right pieces to create an industry changing digital consultancy. I look forward to building the right team to usher in high growth for Bridgenext while ensuring exceptional client satisfaction and partner success."

Want to learn more about Bridgenext? Visit the newly launched Bridgenext website.

About Bridgenext

Bridgenext combines outstanding talent and deep expertise across an expansive set of exceptional solutions to help clients realize their digital aspirations in ways that propel their businesses forward. Its global consulting and delivery teams across the U.S., Canada and India facilitate highly strategic digital initiatives through digital product engineering, automation, data engineering, and infrastructure modernization services, while elevating brands through digital experience, creative content, and customer data analytics services. Connect with us at https://www.bridgenext.com.

Media Contact

Leah Patterson, Bridgenext, 917-575-7434, [email protected], https://www.bridgenext.com

SOURCE Bridgenext