Bridgenext Welcomes Roman Ptakowski as Chief Commercial Officer of Customer Experience

Digital consultancy continues investment in leadership, customer experience with addition of industry veteran.

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgenext, a digital consulting services leader specializing in technology, data, and creative marketing solutions, today announced the appointment of Roman Ptakowski as Chief Commercial Officer, Customer Experience (CX). Ptakowski will oversee Bridgenext's global CX practice, encompassing a comprehensive range of services, including Creative, Design, UX & Copy; Sales, Service, & Marketing Automation, and its Content Studio.

Ptakowski brings a wealth of expertise, having served as Managing Partner of AKQA's Atlanta studio and Global Client Lead for The Coca-Cola Company, where he played a pivotal role in developing transformative programs for clients such as Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola, and UPS. Ptakowski is based in Atlanta and will report directly to Bridgenext CEO John Castleman.

This strategic move continues the momentum for Bridgenext as it reaffirms its commitment to helping organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive growth through digital realization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Roman and his exceptional leadership skills to Bridgenext to focus on further enhancing our presence and elevating our CX offerings," said Castleman. "Roman's commitment to breaking down silos to contribute to our dynamic brand directly reflects how we aim to drive our clients to success."

By merging talent from legacy brands Emtec, Definition 6 and Wave6, Bridgenext harnesses collective expertise to deliver innovative solutions that drive tangible results for clients through a full range of digital services. Bridgenext aims to further solidify itself as a digital consulting leader by empowering clients to achieve digital realization.

"Bridgenext presents an exciting opportunity to emerge as a premier provider of consulting, customer experience, engineering, data, and infrastructure services to both existing and new clients operating in the second half of the digital era," said Ptakowski. "I look forward to playing a pivotal role in positioning Bridgenext for exceptional growth and setting up our clients for measurable success."

To learn more about Bridgenext, visit: https://www.bridgenext.com/

About Bridgenext

Bridgenext combines outstanding talent and deep expertise across an expansive set of exceptional solutions to help clients realize their digital aspirations in ways that propel their businesses forward. Its global consulting and delivery teams across the U.S., Canada, Argentina and India facilitate highly strategic digital initiatives through digital product engineering, automation, data engineering, and infrastructure modernization services, while elevating brands through digital experience, creative content, and customer data analytics services. Connect with us at https://www.bridgenext.com.

Media Contact

Leah Patterson, Bridgenext, 800-800-8805, [email protected]

Miranda Faulkner, Walker Sands, for Bridgenext, 800-800-8805, [email protected]

SOURCE Bridgenext