Bridgepointe Named Equinix's Technology Services Broker of the Year

"Equinix has been an incredible collaborator with us as we work closely with our customers to meet their ever-growing needs for data center solutions," said Mel Melara, Senior Vice President, Data Center and Cloud, Bridgepointe. Post this

"Bridgepointe's growth in 2023 was a testament to the depth of their expertise in the data center market," said Lisa Miller, Senior Vice President, Platform Alliances and Global Channel, Equinix. "This award is about more than the number of deals they brought to the table, but the caliber of companies they work with. They are trusted by some of the world's largest tech companies and commercial businesses. It's their knowledge of the data center and digital landscape that continue to differentiate the Bridgepointe name and brand."

With high demand for data center space due to technologies such as IoT, machine learning and AI, Bridgepointe's Data Center and Cloud practice has seen hyper growth in recent years.

"Equinix has been an incredible collaborator with us as we work closely with our customers to meet their ever-growing needs for data center solutions," said Mel Melara, Senior Vice President, Data Center and Cloud, Bridgepointe. "This award recognizes our leadership in the Global Data Center space for assisting enterprise clients with a procurement strategy for data center and cloud solutions.

Media Contact

Scott Kinka, Bridgepointe Technologies, 14842558899, [email protected], https://bridgepointetechnologies.com/

SOURCE Bridgepointe Technologies