Bridgepointe Named Equinix's Technology Services Broker of the Year

Fast Growing Data Center and Cloud Practice Recognized for Market Leadership
SAN MATEO, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgepointe Technologies ("Bridgepointe" or the "Company"), a tech advisory firm that provides mid-market and enterprise companies a better way to buy, manage and implement technology today announced it has been named Equinix's Technology Services Broker of the Year. This award recognizes Bridgepointe's excellence, innovation, and customer success in applying Equinix technologies and driving bookings growth.
Equinix, is the world's digital infrastructure company® and digital leaders harness their trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Bridgepointe's market leadership in Data Center Sourcing has been helping clients identify and source the right data center colocation for over two decades.
"Bridgepointe's growth in 2023 was a testament to the depth of their expertise in the data center market," said Lisa Miller, Senior Vice President, Platform Alliances and Global Channel, Equinix. "This award is about more than the number of deals they brought to the table, but the caliber of companies they work with. They are trusted by some of the world's largest tech companies and commercial businesses. It's their knowledge of the data center and digital landscape that continue to differentiate the Bridgepointe name and brand."
With high demand for data center space due to technologies such as IoT, machine learning and AI, Bridgepointe's Data Center and Cloud practice has seen hyper growth in recent years.
"Equinix has been an incredible collaborator with us as we work closely with our customers to meet their ever-growing needs for data center solutions," said Mel Melara, Senior Vice President, Data Center and Cloud, Bridgepointe. "This award recognizes our leadership in the Global Data Center space for assisting enterprise clients with a procurement strategy for data center and cloud solutions.
