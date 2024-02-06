Bridget Labutta and Steven Lustig Named Among Top Trademark Attorneys Worldwide

Panitch Schwarze attorneys named among leading trademark professionals

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is proud to announce that attorneys Bridget H. Labutta and Steven D. Lustig have been named among World Trademark Review's WTR 1000 ranking for 2024. This year's rankings are more competitive than ever before, with WTR receiving a record number of submissions.

The WTR 1000 identifies the leading professionals and firms that are deemed outstanding at obtaining, protecting, managing, enforcing, and monetizing trademarks. The ranking focuses exclusively on trademark practice and is considered a definitive resource for those seeking legal trademark expertise. The WTR 1000 is compiled from research conducted through in-person, telephone, and video interviews, as well as written submissions from firms detailing their recent activity in the field.

Labutta and Lustig both focus their practice on trademark law.

In addition to trademarks, Labutta also practices copyright law. She has nearly 20 years of experience counseling emerging and established companies on how best to acquire, maintain, maximize, and enforce their intellectual property rights in both U.S. and foreign markets. She has been included in the WTR 1000 rankings since 2022.

With more than 20 years of experience, Lustig focuses his practice on all aspects of trademark law, from due diligence to enforcement. His international clientele ranges from individuals to large multinational companies. He has extensive experience in the automotive, pharmaceutical, apparel, and technology industries. He has been included in the WTR 1000 rankings since 2021.

About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling services relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.

