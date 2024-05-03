Bridgeton Auto Mall Welcomes Customers with ITIN Numbers for Car Purchases and Leases

Bridgeton Auto Mall, a Chevy, GMC, Cadillac, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and RAM dealer in Bridgeton, NJ, proudly announces that it is now accepting ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) for car purchases and leases, catering to individuals without a Social Security Number.
BRIDGETON, N.J. , May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgeton Auto Mall, a Chevy, GMC, Cadillac, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and RAM dealer in Bridgeton, NJ, proudly announces that it is now accepting ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) for new car purchases, pre-owned car purchases, and car leasing, catering to individuals without a Social Security Number. This initiative aims to provide an inclusive and accessible car-buying experience for all members of our community, regardless of their immigration status or background.
ITIN, short for Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, is a nine-digit tax processing number issued by the IRS to individuals who are not eligible for a Social Security Number but need to fulfill federal tax obligations. By accepting ITIN, Bridgeton Auto Mall aims to extend its services to a wider range of customers, including immigrants, nonresidents, and individuals without a Social Security Number.
"We are excited to announce that Bridgeton Auto Mall now accepts ITIN for new or pre-owned car purchases and leases," said a Bridgeton Auto Mall spokesperson. "We understand that not everyone has a Social Security Number, and we are committed to ensuring that all members of our community have access to quality vehicles from our brands and fair financing options."
Customers interested in purchasing or leasing a vehicle using their ITIN can expect the same standard of service and financing options available to those with a Social Security Number. Bridgeton Auto Mall will evaluate loan and lease applications based on standard criteria, ensuring fairness and equality in the car-buying process. This process extends to Bridgeton Auto Mall's service and parts departments as well, when applicable.
To qualify for the ITIN program at Bridgeton Auto Mall, customers must meet certain criteria:
- Only new vehicle purchases are eligible under the ITIN program.
- Applicants must have a minimum of one year of Credit Bureau History.
- A minimum FICO score of 640 is required (no minimum FICO required if Total Advance is Less Than 70%).
- Applicants cannot have previously used an invalid Social Security Number.
- All program qualifications apply to Buyers, Co-Buyers, and Guarantors.
In order to complete the process, customers using their ITIN will need to provide the following documentation:
- Proof of a Valid ITIN
- Valid Photo ID
- Proof of Income
- Proof of Residency
- Proof of Vehicle Insurance
For customers who prefer to communicate in Spanish, Bridgeton Auto Mall has Spanish-speaking staff in every department, ensuring that language is not a barrier to accessing our services.
For more information about the ITIN program at Bridgeton Auto Mall or to schedule a test drive, please contact Bridgeton Auto Mall directly at (856) 451-0095.
About Bridgeton Auto Mall:
Bridgeton Auto Mall is a premier dealership located in Bridgeton, New Jersey, offering a wide selection of GMC, Chevy, Cadillac, Chrysler, Jeep, and RAM vehicles along with an amazing service and parts department.
Media Contact
Bridgeton Auto Mall, Bridgeton Auto Mall, 1 856-451-0095, [email protected], https://www.bridgetonautomall.com/
SOURCE Bridgeton Auto Mall
Share this article