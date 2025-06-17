Bridgetown Music Therapy Partners with "The Senior Care Influencer" Lance A. Slatton

"Music is more than sound—it's a lifeline that connects hearts, sparks memories, and brings joy to every stage of the caregiving journey. Bridgetown Music Therapy turns every note into a moment of hope and healing." Post this

"We're genuinely excited to be working with Lance," says Alexis Baker, founder of Bridgetown Music Therapy. "His integrity, reach and passion for caregiving perfectly align with our vision. Together, we'll bring the healing power of music to even more families and care providers."

Bridgetown Music Therapy provides a comprehensive Virtual Music Engagement Program designed for individuals with dementia. Used by senior living communities, adult day centers, home care agencies and family caregivers, the program offers over 350 pre-recorded sessions facilitated by board-certified music therapist Alexis Baker. Each session is crafted to spark joy and connection, reduce anxiety and promote physical movement.

What sets Bridgetown apart is its accessibility, affordability, high quality programming and proven success. Every video session is rooted in evidence-based music therapy techniques, delivered with a warmth that feels deeply personal. The program empowers caregivers to build routine, create moments of joy and restore dignity in the everyday moments that define dementia care.

The partnership aims to bridge the gap between evidence-based therapeutic support and the caregivers who need it most. Together, Bridgetown Music Therapy and Lance A. Slatton will work to break down barriers to access, share compelling caregiver success stories and foster deeper awareness of non-pharmacological approaches to dementia care.

Lance A. Slatton—known as "The Senior Care Influencer"—is a licensed social worker and the creator of All Home Care Matters, one of the most trusted platforms in elder care, with millions of views and listeners worldwide. With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Lance serves as a Senior Case Manager at Enriched Life Home Care Services in Livonia, MI. His dedication to senior care has earned him numerous accolades, including being named a "Top Influencer in Healthcare and Advocacy" by The CIO Today in 2024 and recognition on the 2023 "50 Under 50" list for trailblazers in caregiving. Beyond All Home Care Matters, Lance co-hosts additional programs like Conscious Caregiving with L&L and The Caregiver's Journal, The Care Advocates, and is the author of The All Home Care Matters Official Family Caregivers' Guide, a comprehensive resource for individuals navigating the complexities of long-term care. His multifaceted approach to caregiving support underscores his commitment to empowering families and caregivers around the globe.

Lance shares, "Music is more than sound—it's a lifeline that connects hearts, sparks memories, and brings joy to every stage of the caregiving journey. Bridgetown Music Therapy turns every note into a moment of hope and healing. I am eagerly looking forward to joining the team at Bridgetown Music Therapy to help further support helpful and meaningful engagement for seniors."

This partnership also signals a growing demand for holistic, person-centered approaches to aging. As more caregivers seek alternatives to traditional means of care, the value of music—especially when delivered in thoughtful, consistent ways—continues to rise. United by a shared commitment to compassionate care, Bridgetown and Slatton will work together to create meaningful content and dialogue.

About Bridgetown Music Therapy

Bridgetown Music Therapy helps individuals living with dementia experience meaningful engagement through the power of music. Founded by Alexis Baker, MT-BC, CDP, the organization's signature Virtual Music Engagement Program features nearly 400 on-demand, dementia-friendly videos for use in professional and in-home settings. Learn more at www.bridgetownmt.com.

About Lance A. Slatton

Lance A. Slatton, Senior Case Manager, Author, Host & Founder of All Home Care Matters, a senior care advocate, public speaker and trusted voice in aging and caregiving. His podcast has been recognized for delivering high-quality, compassionate content to caregivers, healthcare professionals, and families worldwide. Learn more at www.lanceaslatton.com.

