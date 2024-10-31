Bridgeway Benefit Technologies Appoints Adam Hand, Esq as General Counsel

As a seasoned general counsel and legal advisor, Adam is a significant addition to Bridgeway's executive group. —Todd Plesko CEO Post this

An accomplished legal professional with 20 years of broad experience as partner and legal counsel, Hand previously served as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) at Kitch Acceptance Corporation, a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based firm providing financial services to individuals. As CCO he designed, implemented, and audited a compliance management system to address state and federal regulatory concerns. Prior to his in-house role at Kitch Acceptance, Hand acted as outside counsel for clients and gained extensive experience in healthcare and healthcare technology in his role as Partner at Beckman Lawson, LLP.

"As a seasoned general counsel and legal advisor, Adam is a significant addition to Bridgeway's executive group. We are thrilled to leverage his ample legal expertise in healthcare technologies and SaaS to inform the company's strategic decision-making, maintain strong compliance practices in a complex regulatory environment, and mitigate risks to ensure the long-term success of the organization," said Todd Plesko, CEO.

Hand earned his JD From Indiana University's (IU) Maurer School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from IU's Kelley School of Business. He resides in Fort Wayne, Indiana with his wife, Ashley N. Hand, the Allen Circuit Court Judge, and their three children.

