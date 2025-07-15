Bridgeway Supports Union Members with New Mobile-First Self-Service Web Portal for Benefits Administration

"We set out to create more than just a portal. We wanted to deliver a modern, secure, and engaging experience for participants," said Carol Finck, Senior Director of Product Management. Post this

For more than a decade, Bridgeway has been a recognized leader in the Taft-Hartley member portal space, helping fund offices connect with their members through robust, user-focused solutions across its technology platforms. Fully integrated with Bridgeway's benefits administration software suites, the web portal was engineered to support funds of all sizes with comprehensive configuration capabilities and a consistent, optimized experience. The launch also marks a major milestone for the company with the debut of its first mobile application. Available on iOS and Android from the Apple App Store and Google Play, it gives members the ability to manage their benefits information anywhere, from any smart device.

With 96% of working-age Americans regularly using the internet and increasing dependency on smart phones according to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, Bridgeway's Senior Director of Product Management, Carol Finck explains, "it's evident that seamless web access to personal information is not only convenient, but essential and expected by today's union members. With MemberView, we set out to create more than just a portal. We wanted to deliver a modern, secure, and engaging experience for participants," said Finck. "It reflects our commitment to innovation and to meeting the evolving needs of Taft-Hartley Funds with digital, mobile-first solutions."

Looking ahead, Bridgeway will expand MemberView's capabilities with the release of a convenient, secure method for making electronic payments. Enabling users to make payments through the portal will improve processing speed, reduce manual data entry, and simplify reconciliation. Integration with a third-party identity management platform will also introduce features such as Multifactor Authentication along with a streamlined login experience.

"Having payment capability right in the portal is a major step forward in our mission to simplify and secure the benefits experience for both members and fund offices. By enabling electronic payments and incorporating advanced security, we are delivering both peace of mind and convenience," said Tim Barker, Senior Vice President of Payer Technologies.

MemberView's evolving roadmap includes quarterly updates to roll out new features and optional add-ons such as electronic Explanation of Benefits (EOBs), online enrollment, pension projections, Single Sign-On (SSO), multilingual support, web-based ID cards, and more.

