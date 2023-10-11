Bridging Product Excellence with Customer Insight: New Leadership Announced for Informer Advisory Council (IAC)

"The IAC was established more than four years ago with a mission to create a mutually beneficial platform between us and our clients," stated Madhavi W. Chandra, Chief Product Officer at Entrinsik. Tweet this

Chandra explained, "The IAC was established more than four years ago with a mission to create a mutually beneficial platform between us and our clients. The IAC is an intimate and exclusive community, and we are thrilled to progress to the next stage by appointing an external co-chair to collaborate alongside me. Wendy, who has been a dedicated IAC member for years and possesses comprehensive knowledge of Informer, is the ideal candidate. I am looking forward to working alongside her!"

Driving Competitive Advantage Through Early Access

The collaborative leadership in the IAC, uniting Full Sail Partners and Entrinsik, represents a landmark progression not only for project-based businesses and professional services firms but for the entire Entrinsik customer base. By blending the product voice of Entrinsik with the customer voice of Full Sail Partners, we are creating a synergistic avenue for product enhancement.

Gustafson's co-chair position epitomizes this synergy, allowing Full Sail Partners to mold the direction and capabilities of Entrinsik's Informer platform in alignment with the broader needs of all stakeholders. This partnership offers clients—across all sectors—the privilege to preview, test, and shape features prior to their widespread launch, granting them an analytical edge in their decision-making processes.

Gustafson remarked, "I am honored to take on the co-chair role for the IAC. This allows for close collaboration with fellow council members to foster strategic relationships and facilitate domain-specific expertise. We aim to complement Entrinsik's ongoing efforts in delivering systems that meet diverse user needs."

Accelerating Client-Driven Innovation

This partnership represents a symbiotic union, leveraging the collective expertise of both Full Sail Partners and Entrinsik. In this relationship, Entrinsik gains unparalleled access to the authentic customer voice through joint leadership, enriching its understanding of user needs and aspirations. Conversely, Full Sail Partners benefits from Entrinsik's vision, absorbing best practices and advanced workflow methodologies that can be integrated into the field via the Council.

The Informer platform thus evolves at a faster pace, with new client-driven features being informed by real-world feedback. Early access to these features by the IAC members offers a practical advantage: Entrinsik can observe these functionalities in action, refine them based on actual use, and ensure optimal performance and relevance before a wider rollout. In this dynamic ecosystem, every insight, feedback, and innovation contributes to a product that's both technologically advanced and deeply aligned with user requirements.

Tailoring Technology Strategies for Professional Services

The participation in IAC's activities allows for an in-depth interaction with the new features, ensuring that they are tailored to meet the specific demands of professional services firms. With direct insight to Informer's development priorities and roadmaps, Full Sail Partners can help clients plan their technology strategies more effectively. This will lead to better integrated systems that not only meet but exceed the diverse requirements of project management, financial reporting, and other critical business processes.

About Full Sail Partners

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and back end systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions, and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.

About Entrinsik

Founded in 1984, Entrinsik is a global leader in data analytics and business intelligence solutions. Its flagship product, Informer, empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions by providing self-service data discovery, visualization, and reporting capabilities. Entrinsik serves thousands of clients in various industries, including higher education, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and financial services.

For more information visit: https://entrinsik.com/.

