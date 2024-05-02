Bridging The Digital Divide: Mercury Broadband to Maintain Affordable Connectivity Program Rates

"Ensuring access to affordable and reliable internet is at the core of our mission at Mercury Broadband," said Garrett Wiseman, CEO of Mercury Broadband. Post this

"Ensuring access to affordable and reliable internet is at the core of our mission at Mercury Broadband," said Garrett Wiseman, CEO of Mercury Broadband. "As we navigate the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Affordable Connectivity Program, we remain steadfast in our commitment to our customers. By extending our commitment to honoring existing ACP pricing through May of next year, we are reaffirming our dedication to bridging the Digital Divide in rural America. We understand the importance of connectivity in today's world, and we are proud to stand by our customers, ensuring they have access to the essential services they need to thrive."

Mercury Broadband's dedication to serving rural midwestern communities extends beyond providing affordable internet access. The company is actively investing in infrastructure and technology to expand network coverage and improve service quality for all customers. Additionally, Mercury Broadband is engaged with local communities, government agencies, and other stakeholders to identify and implement solutions that bring broadband access to underserved areas.

For further inquiries or media requests, please contact:

Greg Crosby

Chief Revenue Officer

Mercury Broadband

[email protected]

For more information about Mercury Broadband and its services, visit http://www.mercurybroadband.com.

Media Contact

Greg Crosby, Mercury Broadband, 1 1-800-354-4915 5009, [email protected], https://mercurybroadband.com/

SOURCE Mercury Broadband