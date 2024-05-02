Bridging The Digital Divide: Mercury Broadband to Maintain Affordable Connectivity Program Rates

Company will continue to honor existing pricing through May 2025 for its customers participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).
MISSION, Kan., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, access to reliable internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity for everyday life. However, for many rural communities across America, access to high-speed internet remains a significant challenge.
Mercury Broadband, a leading provider of internet services, announced today that it will continue to honor existing pricing through May 2025 for its customers participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Funding for the ACP is set to lapse in May of this year, putting the progress made in keeping Americans connected to this critical resource at risk. Eligible households can continue to benefit from affordable internet access without any changes to their upcoming bills for the foreseeable future. The company will then reevaluate its plans going forward, considering any developments related to the ACP and its ongoing commitment to serving customers.
"Ensuring access to affordable and reliable internet is at the core of our mission at Mercury Broadband," said Garrett Wiseman, CEO of Mercury Broadband. "As we navigate the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Affordable Connectivity Program, we remain steadfast in our commitment to our customers. By extending our commitment to honoring existing ACP pricing through May of next year, we are reaffirming our dedication to bridging the Digital Divide in rural America. We understand the importance of connectivity in today's world, and we are proud to stand by our customers, ensuring they have access to the essential services they need to thrive."
Mercury Broadband's dedication to serving rural midwestern communities extends beyond providing affordable internet access. The company is actively investing in infrastructure and technology to expand network coverage and improve service quality for all customers. Additionally, Mercury Broadband is engaged with local communities, government agencies, and other stakeholders to identify and implement solutions that bring broadband access to underserved areas.
