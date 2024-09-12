Bridging the Gap: Direct-to-Patient Strategies to Support Diversity in Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

As clinical trial sites manage numerous studies simultaneously, it is essential to develop supply strategies that simplify the management of investigational medicinal products (IMPs) and non-IMPs (NIMPs). Post this

Prioritizing patient-centricity can significantly enhance patient experience and enrollment, leading to more successful clinical trials. In addition, as clinical trial sites manage numerous studies simultaneously, it is essential to develop supply strategies that simplify the management of investigational medicinal products (IMPs) and non-IMPs (NIMPs).

This webinar will dive into how patient-centric supply strategies can address these complexities, improve trial efficiency and support clinical trial diversity. Through case studies, the featured speakers will examine various sourcing options for sponsors, highlighting their benefits and drawbacks for sponsors, patients and sites. Additionally, the discussion will cover how comparator drug supply vendors handle complex trial designs and access to specialty drugs, ensuring that patient needs are met efficiently.

Register for this webinar to learn about innovative, on-demand local sourcing solutions, methods to minimize cost and waste in clinical trials and how clinical trial diversity can benefit both sites and patients.

Join experts from Myonex, Samit Bhatt, Vice President, Clinical Trial Patient Solutions; and Todd Luckritz, Associate Director, Clinical Trial Patient Solutions, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Bridging the Gap: Direct-to-Patient Strategies to Support Diversity in Clinical Trials.

