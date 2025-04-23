Bridging the Gap in Seronegative Rheumatoid Arthritis: Unlocking the Diagnostic and Prognostic Potential of RA33 Autoantibodies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the critical diagnostic and prognostic challenges clinicians face when managing seronegative rheumatoid arthritis (SN RA) due to the absence of conventional serological biomarkers. Attendees will learn about the limitations and gaps of current diagnostic strategies in SN RA and why new biomarker solutions are essential. The featured speakers will share historical perspectives and recent advances regarding RA33 autoantibodies (IgG, IgA and IgM) and their emerging role in clinical practice. The speakers will also share real-world clinical scenarios illustrating how the inclusion of RA33 biomarkers has improved diagnostic confidence and patient management strategies. Attendees will gain insight into current research and future directions in RA33 biomarker application, aiming to enhance clinical pathways for the diagnosis, prognosis and treatment planning of rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
TORONTO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patients with SN RA pose significant diagnostic and management challenges due to the lack of conventional biomarkers such as rheumatoid factor (RF) and anti-CCP (anti–cyclic citrullinated peptide) antibodies, complicating timely and accurate diagnosis.
This webinar explores the emerging diagnostic and prognostic value of anti-RA33 autoantibodies (IgG, IgA and IgM) as novel biomarkers, capable of bridging the critical gap in SN RA clinical practice. Through a comprehensive review of existing diagnostic methods and their limitations, participants will understand why innovative biomarkers are urgently needed.
The expert speakers will delve into the historical discovery and usage of RA33 autoantibodies, integrating the latest research evidence demonstrating their effectiveness in clinical practice. Real-world clinical case examples will highlight how incorporating RA33 biomarkers enhances diagnostic accuracy, improves prognosis assessments and ultimately leads to better patient outcomes.
Register for this webinar to discover how RA33 biomarkers are transforming clinical decision-making for patients with SN RA.
Join Alvin F. Wells, MD, PhD, FACP, FACR, Director of Rheumatology, American Medical Group; and Tyler O'Malley, VP of Clinical Affairs, Bioinformatics and Market Access, Exagen Inc., for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 1:15pm EDT (10:15am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Bridging the Gap in Seronegative Rheumatoid Arthritis: Unlocking the Diagnostic and Prognostic Potential of RA33 Autoantibodies.
