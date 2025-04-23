Bridging the Gap in Seronegative Rheumatoid Arthritis: Unlocking the Diagnostic and Prognostic Potential of RA33 Autoantibodies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Real-world clinical case examples will highlight how incorporating RA33 biomarkers enhances diagnostic accuracy, improves prognosis assessments and ultimately leads to better patient outcomes. Post this

The expert speakers will delve into the historical discovery and usage of RA33 autoantibodies, integrating the latest research evidence demonstrating their effectiveness in clinical practice. Real-world clinical case examples will highlight how incorporating RA33 biomarkers enhances diagnostic accuracy, improves prognosis assessments and ultimately leads to better patient outcomes.

Register for this webinar to discover how RA33 biomarkers are transforming clinical decision-making for patients with SN RA.

Join Alvin F. Wells, MD, PhD, FACP, FACR, Director of Rheumatology, American Medical Group; and Tyler O'Malley, VP of Clinical Affairs, Bioinformatics and Market Access, Exagen Inc., for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 1:15pm EDT (10:15am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Bridging the Gap in Seronegative Rheumatoid Arthritis: Unlocking the Diagnostic and Prognostic Potential of RA33 Autoantibodies.

