Bridging The Gap: Launch of BTL Addresses Mental Health Disparities This Black History Month

The directory is an online platform that lists licensed therapists and mental health professionals who identify as Black and are based in Canada. The platform is user-friendly and allows individuals to search for therapists based on location, specialties, languages spoken, and insurance coverage.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to quality mental health care that is culturally responsive and informed. Our directory is a crucial resource for Black individuals seeking mental health support, and we are proud to provide a safe and inclusive space for them," said the founder of the directory, Laurenne Samuel.

The directory also features resources and information about mental health, cultural competence in therapy, and the experiences of Black individuals in the healthcare system. The platform is continually updated with new therapists and resources to ensure that it remains a comprehensive and valuable resource for the Black community.

"We need to prioritize the mental health of Black individuals, and this directory is a step towards addressing the disparities in access to mental health services. We hope that it will make a positive impact on the lives of Black Canadians," added Laurenne Samuel.

For more information about the directory of Black Therapists in Canada, visit http://www.Blacktherapistlist.com.

