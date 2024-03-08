Bridging the Gender Gap in Cybersecurity: SANS Institute and Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) Unveil International Women's Day Scholarship for Cutting-Edge AI Course

"It's our belief that through this initiative, women will not just participate but will help lead in the evolving AI landscape. We're beyond excited to bring this transformative experience to the WiCyS community and beyond." - Heather Mahalik-Barnhart, SANS Fellow Post this

This partnership aligns with the broader efforts of SANS and WiCyS, including the Women's Cyber Academy and WiCyS Security Training Scholarship, to provide resources and training opportunities for women in cybersecurity. Participants in the AIS247 course will gain insights into practical applications of AI in the workplace, including content creation, data analysis, software engineering, customer support, and cybersecurity. This hands-on approach ensures learners can directly apply their knowledge to real-world scenarios, advancing their careers while contributing to a more secure digital world.

Heather Mahalik-Barnhart, SANS Fellow and a prominent figure in cybersecurity, also shared her enthusiasm: "The AIS247 course represents more than just a learning opportunity—it's a gateway for women to master the intricacies of AI in cybersecurity. We're not just offering access to cutting-edge education; we're opening doors to innovation, leadership, and empowerment for WiCyS members. It's our belief that through this initiative, women will not just participate but will help lead in the evolving AI landscape. We're beyond excited to bring this transformative experience to the WiCyS community and beyond."

The giveaway will take place via a trivia engagement campaign on LinkedIn, highlighting both SANS and WiCyS's dedication to empowering women already in the cybersecurity field to advance their careers. Eligibility for the giveaway is extended to all WiCyS members, with the opportunity for new members to join on the day and still qualify for a chance to win one of the coveted course seats.

For more information on the AIS247 course, visit: https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-courses/ai-security-essentials-business-leaders/

To learn more about this unique giveaway, visit: https://www.wicys.org/event/win-sans-cutting-edge-ai-scholarship-to-celebrate-iwd-24/

