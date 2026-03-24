Bridging the offline-to-online gap: Datonics brings omnichannel scale to the Decentriq network

"Partnering with Decentriq allows clients to leverage Datonics' extensive datasets in a secure environment that meets the highest standards of data protection and expands activation opportunities in a rapidly changing ad-buying ecosystem," said Michael Benedek, CEO of Datonics. Post this

As the industry pivots away from third-party cookies, advertisers face a dual challenge: they need to leverage their own first-party data for precision, but they often lack the scale required for broad omnichannel programmatic reach.

By joining the Decentriq network, Datonics provides advertisers with what they need to extend reach into the open web and high-growth channels like CTV and streaming audio. Through this integration, brands can now securely bring their first-party data into a Decentriq data clean room to find overlaps within

Datonics' universe of 300 million unique individuals for the purpose of expanding their omnichannel activation opportunities.

Accessibility and scale

By leveraging award-winning identity technology, Datonics audiences are mapped through a diverse array of ID types including MAIDs, hashed emails, cookies, and more. This enables marketers to match their first-party data at scale while Datonics' direct integrations with DSPs allow them to activate those segments at volume to deliver meaningful campaign results.

"Datonics brings a level of reach and precision that is essential for modern programmatic success," says Pierre Cholet, Chief Customer Officer at Decentriq. "By integrating their data directly into our network, we are enabling brands to move from secure insight to omnichannel activation in a matter of clicks."

Unique data collaboration capabilities for advertisers and agencies

While Decentriq provides the secure infrastructure, this partnership introduces unique data capabilities to a privacy-first environment:

Deterministic offline-to-online resolution: By leveraging Datonics within the clean room, advertisers can bridge the gap between offline registrations and online behavior with total accuracy.

Specialized attribute insights: Brands can augment their understanding with specific, durable attributes from the Datonics taxonomy, such as interest, online behavioral, and purchase intent signals.

Precision targeting for emerging channels: Advertisers can build custom seed audiences for platforms where first-party data is historically limited, including streaming audio, CTV, and OOH platforms.

"The ability to collaborate on data for the purpose of omnichannel activation without compromising privacy is paramount," says Michael Benedek, CEO of Datonics. "Partnering with Decentriq allows clients to leverage our extensive datasets in a secure environment that meets the highest standards of data protection and expands activation opportunities in a rapidly changing ad-buying ecosystem."

About Datonics

Datonics is an Audience Data company that has aggregated and curated the most accurate, robust and comprehensive data set comprising online, offline, and mobile activity. Advertisers use our Targeting, Insights & Enrichment solutions to understand, engage with, acquire and retain their customers across programmatic, audio, CTV and DOOH environments. Datonics is a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the Leadership Council of the Ad Council. Datonics is a sustainability leader, member of Ad Net Zero, and recognized as the first certified Carbon Neutral® Audience Data company.

About Decentriq

Decentriq, the "Switzerland of data", is a confidential data collaboration platform. By enforcing compliance and control with advanced privacy technologies, Decentriq's data clean rooms help enterprises scale data collaborations across organizational boundaries and unlock value from data that would otherwise be too sensitive to use.

Decentriq powers data collaboration in the world's most privacy- and compliance-conscious industries, including media, healthcare, banking, and the public sector.

Media Contact

Gina Preoteasa, Datonics, 1 (646) 867-0647, [email protected], www.Datonics.com

SOURCE Datonics